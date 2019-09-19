Prescott Group Capital Management Stake in U S Silica Hldgs (SLCA) Has Lifted by $5.67 Million; Polygon Management LTD Position in Enbridge (ENB) Cut as Stock Declined

Polygon Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 26.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16 million, down from 82,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.19. About 3.03 million shares traded or 3.97% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Conversion Results for Series 1 Preferred Shrs; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge To Sell Midcoast Operating, L.P. and Its Subsidiaries to AL Midcoast Holdings; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO – COMPLETES INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF RECOMMENDATIONS OF MINNESOTA ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS SEEING A LOT OF INTEREST IN POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR CANADIAN GATHERING AND PROCESSING ASSETS; COULD MAKE ADDITIONAL SALES; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 06/04/2018 – InsideSources: Claims That Pruitt Rent Deal Led to Enbridge Line 67 Approval Fail to Understand Pipeline Permits; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP DOES NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL IMPACT TO ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FROM FERC POLICY ACTIONS

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA) by 112.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 472,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% . The hedge fund held 892,004 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.41 million, up from 419,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in U S Silica Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $816.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 1.31 million shares traded. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 48.51% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades U.S. Silica To ‘B+’ From ‘B’; Outlook Positive; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 3% Position in U.S. Silica; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA SELLS TRANSLOAD ASSETS TO CIG LOGISTICS FOR $75M; 26/03/2018 – Valence Advises the Board of Directors of US Silica on Its Acquisition of EP Minerals; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Silica at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Call; 02/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Aimmune, Exits U.S. Silica; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $95.4M; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 8 Days

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $410.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferroglobe Plc by 914,037 shares to 880,099 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 140,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,073 shares, and cut its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $705.80M for 25.14 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Polygon Management Ltd, which manages about $688.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 175,500 shares to 239,300 shares, valued at $6.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co by 67,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 573,906 shares, and has risen its stake in Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc Del (Prn).