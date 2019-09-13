Prescott Group Capital Management Raised Its Ericsson (ERIC) Stake; Last Week Bruker (BRKR) Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Bruker has $57 highest and $32 lowest target. $53.14’s average target is 21.60% above currents $43.7 stock price. Bruker had 13 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Needham. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $55 target in Friday, June 21 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Goldman Sachs. BTIG Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) rating on Monday, July 15. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $4800 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Leerink Swann given on Friday, June 21. Barclays Capital maintained Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) rating on Friday, June 21. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $44 target. See Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) latest ratings:

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased Ericsson (ERIC) stake by 46.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc acquired 60,000 shares as Ericsson (ERIC)’s stock declined 11.12%. The Prescott Group Capital Management Llc holds 190,300 shares with $1.81M value, up from 130,300 last quarter. Ericsson now has $26.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.06. About 2.65M shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased Ferroglobe Plc stake by 914,037 shares to 880,099 valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ocwen Finl Corp (NYSE:OCN) stake by 189,227 shares and now owns 74,629 shares. Civeo Corp Cda was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold Bruker Corporation shares while 67 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 101.18 million shares or 1.00% less from 102.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambiar Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.21% or 163,289 shares. Meeder Asset owns 18,043 shares. State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 230,817 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Raymond James & Associates has invested 0% in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Mengis Cap Mngmt has 0.87% invested in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) for 56,690 shares. Natixis has invested 0% in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Chase Invest Counsel accumulated 16,340 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Company accumulated 20,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Hldg Plc stated it has 0% in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Legal General Group Public Limited reported 66,328 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) for 272,218 shares. Schroder Mngmt Gp has 0% invested in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). London Com Of Virginia has 0.17% invested in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) for 405,711 shares.