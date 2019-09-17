Prescott Group Capital Management Raised Holding in Mitek Sys (MITK) by $510,390; Synalloy Cp Del (SYNL) Holder Van Den Berg Management I Decreased Holding by $402,300

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Synalloy Cp Del (SYNL) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 26,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 432,994 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.76M, down from 459,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Synalloy Cp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.9. About 2,609 shares traded. Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) has declined 19.14% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNL News: 13/03/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP – SEES AN APPROXIMATE 60% INCREASE IN ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR 2018; 10/04/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP – SEES 2018 NET INCOME OF BETWEEN $13.6 AND $15.2 MLN; 12/03/2018 – SYNALLOY – CBA, WHICH CARRIES A FIVE-YEAR TERM, INCLUDES A WAGE INCREASE AND PROFIT SHARING FOR UNION’S MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – SYNALLOY – FOR SPECIALTY CHEMICALS SEGMENT, NEW PRODUCT ADDITIONS SHOULD DRIVE MEANINGFUL ORGANIC GROWTH IN CURRENT AND SUBSEQUENT YEARS; 10/04/2018 – Synalloy Updates Full Year 2018 Guidance; 13/03/2018 – Correct: Synalloy 4Q Adj EPS 13c; 09/05/2018 – Triple Threat: Synalloy Is Well Positioned in both the Metals and Chemicals Sectors and looks to be a likely addition to this year’s Russell 2000; 03/05/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP – ON ACQUISITION FRONT, HAVE IDENTIFIED A HIGH IMPACT “BOLT-ON” THAT OFFERS STRONG EARNINGS POTENTIAL AT REASONABLE PRICE; 10/04/2018 – Synalloy Raises 2018 View To Sales $240M-$245M; 10/04/2018 – Synalloy Raises 2018 View To Net $13.6M-Net $15.2M

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 9.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 56,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 672,935 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.69M, up from 616,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $396.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.88. About 29,867 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 24/04/2018 – Mitek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Loss/Shr 3c; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Rev $14.3M; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Raises FY View To Rev $59M-$60M; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Adj EPS 6c; 08/03/2018 Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold MITK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.80 million shares or 18.34% more from 18.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 23,626 shares. Renaissance Group Incorporated Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Harvest Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.2% or 15,000 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 68,656 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 73,100 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Com invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Domini Impact Ltd Limited Liability Company has 19,079 shares for 2.64% of their portfolio. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 653,057 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability reported 262,503 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 12,085 shares or 0% of the stock. Oberweis Asset stated it has 0.22% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 92,440 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 15,507 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation reported 14,800 shares. S Squared Tech Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 432,493 shares.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $410.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 142,342 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferroglobe Plc by 914,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 880,099 shares, and cut its stake in Enova Intl Inc.

