Prescott Group Capital Management Position In U S Silica Hldgs (SLCA) Was Lifted; Steven Madden LTD Common (SHOO) Holder Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Lifted Stake

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Steven Madden Ltd Common (SHOO) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.71% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.28M, up from 435,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Steven Madden Ltd Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $35.85. About 476,160 shares traded. Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has declined 3.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOO News: 03/04/2018 STEVEN MADDEN EXPANDS BOARD TO 9 MEMBERS FROM 8; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden 1Q Net Income Climbs 42%; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.60 TO $2.67, EST. $2.68; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden Continues to See FY18 Net Sales Up 5%-7%; 16/05/2018 – Steve Madden Announces Participation in the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Steven Madden Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHOO); 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 7 PCT; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden 1Q EPS 50c; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.55 TO $2.62

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA) by 112.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 472,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% . The hedge fund held 892,004 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.41 million, up from 419,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in U S Silica Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $801.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.89. About 1.08M shares traded. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 48.51% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica 1Q Tons Sold Rose 22%; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Expects to Close $750M Acquisition of EP Minerals by End of April; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA BUYS PERFORMANCE MATERIALS LEADER EP MINERALS FOR; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC SLCA.N SAYS MAKING “VERY GOOD” PROGRESS ON 2 NEW IN-BASIN MINES IN WEST TEXAS – CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Plcs U.S. Silica, EP Minerals Rtgs On WatchPos On Acqstn; 03/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Call; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA TO FINANCE DEAL VIA NEW 7 YR $1.28B CREDIT LINE; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Silica Announces Sale of Transload Assets to CIG Logistics; 23/03/2018 – EP Minerals to be Acquired by U.S. Silica; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica: Deal Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wsfs Financial Corp Common (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 37,000 shares to 339,106 shares, valued at $14.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,864 shares, and cut its stake in Chemed Corp Common (NYSE:CHE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 16 investors sold SHOO shares while 75 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 79.67 million shares or 0.22% less from 79.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) for 7,323 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). 450,000 were accumulated by Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Incorporated Oh. Carroll Incorporated invested in 58 shares. 22,648 are held by Sg Americas Secs. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 86,346 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). The Australia-based Amp Capital Investors Limited has invested 0% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). 15,547 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. 647,576 are held by Fincl Bank Of America De. Punch Assocs Invest Mgmt Incorporated has 176,636 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.13% or 269,534 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.02% or 26,746 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 29,100 shares.

