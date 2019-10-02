Prescott Group Capital Management Position In Energy Fuels (UUUU) Was Lifted; Page Arthur B Maintains Position in Disney (DIS)

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 22,083 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08 million, up from 19,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $128.57. About 5.35M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 60.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 695,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 1.84M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $170.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.0459 during the last trading session, reaching $1.8241. About 406,810 shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming; 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $410.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 5,995 shares to 13,433 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 462,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 413,403 shares, and cut its stake in American Midstream Partners (NYSE:AMID).

