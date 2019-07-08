Prescott Group Capital Management Maintains Stake in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG); As Omnicom Group (OMC) Market Value Rose, Holder Ariel Investments Cut Its Position

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) by 25.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 235,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 692,217 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.53M, down from 927,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $84.75. About 1.13M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Rev $3.63B; 22/03/2018 – Omnicom Hosts Its Own Upfront, Turning Table on Media Sellers; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Omnicom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 83% to 19 Days; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Forms Brand Consulting Group; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with lsobel Coney; 20/04/2018 – End of Sorrell’s reign heralds change for big ad empires; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 44.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,428 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 13,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $282.55. About 367,926 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects to End Deal by End of 2018; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Medical Benefits Ratios 84%; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30, EST. $9.820; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Health Plans Revenue $1.56B; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-US GOVT SETS 3.40 (NOT 1.84) PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Medical Benefits Ratios 86.3%; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans to Buy Meridian Health Plan of Michigan for $2.5 Billion; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS TO COORDINATE PROVISION OF HEALTHCARE SERVICES IN CENTRAL AND NORTH GEOGRAPHIC SERVICE AREAS; 01/05/2018 – WellCare: Selected to Continue Serving Medicaid Members in Florida

