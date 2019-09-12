Prescott Group Capital Management Lowered Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Holding By $302,616; Hhr Asset Management Has Lifted Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holding

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) stake by 65.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hhr Asset Management Llc acquired 26,970 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)’s stock rose 4.27%. The Hhr Asset Management Llc holds 68,020 shares with $23.60M value, up from 41,050 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc now has $13.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 1.13M shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) stake by 4.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 8,406 shares as Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA)’s stock declined 8.92%. The Prescott Group Capital Management Llc holds 189,866 shares with $6.93 million value, down from 198,272 last quarter. Rush Enterprises Inc now has $1.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.92. About 70,002 shares traded. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 14.02% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHB); 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q Rev $1.24B; 10/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory for First Quarter of 2018 Earnings Results; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHA); 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 17/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Reports the Passing of Its Founder W. Marvin Rush; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q EPS 51c; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.19B; 17/05/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES, PASSING OF FOUNDER W. MARVIN RUSH; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 47C

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA) stake by 472,401 shares to 892,004 valued at $11.41M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) stake by 60,000 shares and now owns 190,300 shares. Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) was raised too.

More notable recent Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” on November 09, 2018. More interesting news about Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Rush Enterprises and Tallman Group Announce Joint Venture – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More on Rush Enterprises Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 17 analysts covering Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Ulta Beauty Inc has $380 highest and $23500 lowest target. $309.22’s average target is 36.21% above currents $227.01 stock price. Ulta Beauty Inc had 27 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, March 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 30 by Credit Suisse. Atlantic Securities downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $25000 target in Friday, August 30 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Loop Capital Markets. Piper Jaffray downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $25000 target in Friday, August 30 report. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 30 by Cowen & Co. The company was downgraded on Friday, August 30 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ulta Stock Is Beginning to Look Pretty Again – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HIBB vs. ULTA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ulta Beauty Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Down on Q2 Earnings Miss, View Cut – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comps Growth Likely to Fuel Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.