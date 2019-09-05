Prescott Group Capital Management Lowered Position in Diebold Nxdf (DBD) as Stock Value Rose; Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Shareholder Prudential Plc Has Cut Position as Shares Declined

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) by 68.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 3.93M shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.68M, down from 5.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $957.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.04% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $12.47. About 678,496 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Cuts 2018 View To Loss $95M-Loss $75M; 23/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF APPOINTS ELLEN COSTELLO TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Solutions To Enable Agile Commerce Across Retail And Banking; 15/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english; 23/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Appoints Ellen Costello to Bd of Directors; 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE; 07/03/2018 DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER ATLANTIC INVESTMENT REPORTS 8.0% STAKE; 17/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Presents Retail Transformation Solutions At 2018 National Restaurant Association Show; 10/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Leading Innovations For Accelerated Banking At RBR Self-Service Banking Europe 2018; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12.0C, EST. EPS 0.70C

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) by 38.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc analyzed 42,296 shares as the company's stock declined 7.81% . The hedge fund held 66,218 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59 million, down from 108,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Eli Lilly And Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $114.87. About 2.33 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38 billion for 20.08 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. 205,000 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares with value of $26.94 million were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC.

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 139.34% or $0.85 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. DBD’s profit will be $18.42M for 12.99 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $549,613 activity. 10,000 Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares with value of $102,100 were bought by Naher Ulrich. 19,100 shares valued at $201,270 were bought by RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L on Wednesday, March 13. 5,000 shares were bought by GREENFIELD GARY G, worth $47,224.