Prescott Group Capital Management Lowered Calamp (CAMP) Holding as Shares Declined; Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Independent Franchise Partners Llp Trimmed Its Holding by $294.84 Million

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 43.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 7.97M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 10.52 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390.70M, down from 18.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $39.72. About 1.82M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – EXPECTS NET REVENUE BETWEEN $10.9 BLN AND $11.1 BLN, REPRESENTING FX-NEUTRAL GROWTH OF 7% – 9% FOR FY 2018; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 06/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: eBay logistics partner expands to massive building near CVG; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report; 21/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12; 20/03/2018 – EBay Says Marketplaces Face `Serious Threat’ From EU Tax Changes; 14/05/2018 – GLlDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 — June 1

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Calamp Corp (CAMP) by 88.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 332,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.29% . The hedge fund held 42,345 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $533,000, down from 374,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Calamp Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.81M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 105,087 shares traded. CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has declined 50.44% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMP News: 26/04/2018 – CALAMP 4Q REV. $94.4M, EST. $93.6M; 20/03/2018 – LoJack Goes Nationwide with Next-Generation Connected Car and Stolen Vehicle Recovery Technology; 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Rev $94.4M; 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Adj EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 26C TO 32C, EST. 31C; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.30; 15/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – CalAmp Announces $30 Million Share Repurchase Program; 11/04/2018 – CALAMP REPORTS PLANS FOR PARTNERSHIP WITH TRANSUNION

Analysts await CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 87.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CAMP’s profit will be $995,229 for 80.08 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by CalAmp Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Here Comes The Bus® Expands Across North America To Serve More Families – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New boss must change HSBC ethos without losing it – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 12/11/2018: SEAC,LPTH,CAMP – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E Corporation (PCG) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 140,121 shares to 174,194 shares, valued at $8.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 47,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold CAMP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 1.72% less from 26.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability stated it has 11,009 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 125,701 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt invested in 0% or 252,233 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 453,166 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nomura Holdg Inc reported 538,499 shares. 20,449 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 80,556 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 29,420 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Co has invested 0% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Kestrel Investment Management Corp has invested 1.3% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0% or 11,546 shares. Mcf Llc reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 35,396 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 676 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca) has invested 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Appleton Ma accumulated 19,516 shares. 32,500 were reported by Pillar Pacific Capital Management. Chevy Chase Hldgs owns 731,233 shares. Sun Life has invested 0.11% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Arrow Fincl Corporation has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.04% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 184,280 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 348,243 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 12,598 shares. First Manhattan reported 0.03% stake. 3.89 million are held by Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo has 11,442 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Choate Inv Advsr holds 13,753 shares.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Value Investors Buy eBay (EBAY) Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Reasons Investors Love eBay – The Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Secret Behind Amazon and Mercadolibre’s Success – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is eBay (EBAY) Down 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $423.18 million for 19.47 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.