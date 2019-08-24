Prescott Group Capital Management Lowered By $1.80 Million Its Trecora Res (TREC) Holding; Jump Trading Trimmed International Business Machs (IBM) Position

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased Trecora Res (TREC) stake by 60.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as Trecora Res (TREC)’s stock rose 1.50%. The Prescott Group Capital Management Llc holds 131,401 shares with $1.19 million value, down from 331,401 last quarter. Trecora Res now has $215.02 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.7. About 40,221 shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) has declined 36.31% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TREC News: 04/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule; 01/05/2018 – Trecora Resources 1Q Rev $71.7M; 22/05/2018 – Trecora Resources to Attend the Cowen 4th Annual Chemicals Summit in New York City on June 5; 19/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280660 – TRECORA CHEMICAL; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2018, CO ELIMINATED POSITION OF VICE PRESIDENT OF MANUFACTURING, ROLE CURRENTLY HELD BY RONALD FRANKLIN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trecora Resources, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREC); 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2018, NICHOLAS N. CARTER WAS TEMPORARILY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY -SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS PRIOR TO THIS APPOINTMENT, CARTER SERVED AS THE COMPANY’S NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 07/03/2018 Trecora Resources 4Q Rev $66M; 01/05/2018 – Trecora Resources 1Q EPS 9c

Jump Trading Llc decreased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 46.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jump Trading Llc sold 5,587 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Jump Trading Llc holds 6,313 shares with $891,000 value, down from 11,900 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $114.78B valuation. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.41 million shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE EXITED IBM, GHC IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 16/03/2018 – IBM – UNVEILED A NEW DATA SCIENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING PLATFORM; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 10/04/2018 – McAfee, IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.31 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 22.37% above currents $129.57 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of IBM in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 5 by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, August 5. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Mngmt Limited Company reported 160,424 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 2.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Andra Ap reported 0.25% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). A D Beadell Investment Counsel holds 10,355 shares. Lenox Wealth holds 0.02% or 476 shares in its portfolio. Accuvest Glob Advsr has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Sterneck Management Ltd Liability Com holds 2.01% or 16,331 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc holds 7,487 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Associated Banc has invested 0.26% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Alethea Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 1,500 shares. Community Fincl Service Gru Ltd invested in 0.15% or 3,106 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corp accumulated 275,495 shares. First Utd Bancshares invested in 3,090 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters invested 0.71% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Oakbrook Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 8,921 shares.

