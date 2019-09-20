Prescott Group Capital Management Increases Stake in Energy Fuels (UUUU); Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Stock Price Rose While New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Cut Holding by $925,834

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 60.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 695,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 1.84 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $2.025. About 446,072 shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming; 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 35,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 823,344 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.22 million, down from 858,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $26.12. About 4.57M shares traded or 97.08% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Liberty Global Completes the Sale of Its Operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Liberty Global Named in Dow Jones World Sustainability Index For 2018 – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Liberty Global: On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Activist joins fight against Liberty Global Swiss deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44B and $2.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 6,588 shares to 16,063 shares, valued at $30.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 97,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,133 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.

Analysts await Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 128.57% or $0.72 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. LBTYA’s profit will be $112.78M for 40.81 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.50 actual EPS reported by Liberty Global Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.00% EPS growth.