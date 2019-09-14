Prescott Group Capital Management Increased Intrepid Potash (IPI) Position by $401,544; Texas Yale Capital Increases Holding in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY)

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc (IPI) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 133,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 1.57M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.28M, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intrepid Potash Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $489.60M market cap company. The stock increased 3.92% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.71. About 527,100 shares traded or 12.95% up from the average. Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) has declined 9.00% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IPI News: 18/03/2018 – GUOCOLAND-UNIT WITH INTREPID INVESTMENTS & HONG REALTY (PRIVATE) LTD SUCCESSFULLY TENDERED FOR ENBLOC ACQUISITION OF PACIFIC MANSION CONDOMINIUM SITE; 15/05/2018 – High School Students Building NASA Hardware Recognized at Intrepid Museum Event; 24/04/2018 – INTREPID POTASH 1Q ADJ EPS 1.0C, EST. 2.8C; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds Erste, Exits Vivendi; 20/05/2018 – INTREPID MINES LTD IAU.AX – “CONSIDERING OPTIONS AVAILABLE FOR INTREPID’S ZAMBIAN ASSETS IN LIGHT OF CURRENT COPPER PRICE ENVIRONMENT”; 30/05/2018 – Intrepid Investment Management Makes Investment in Rio Grande E&P; 24/04/2018 – INTREPID POTASH ON TRACK FOR $20M-30M IN WATER SALES FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: INTREPID: Investigation of TRELEGY Effectiveness: Usual Practice Design; 20/05/2018 – INTREPID MINES – ZAMBIAN MINISTRY OF MINES AND MINERALS DEVELOPMENT’S APPROVAL FOR WEATHERLY INTERNATIONAL’S UNIT TO BUY CO’S ZAMBIAN ASSETS LAPSED; 05/03/2018 INTREPID POTASH INC lPl.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $2.85 FROM $2.70

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The institutional investor held 1.88M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.26 million, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Valley Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 1.80M shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 5.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp Reports First Quarter Net Income And Strong Organic Loan Growth; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q EPS 12c; 26/04/2018 – VALLEY NATIONAL 1Q EPS 12C; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Net $42M; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $32.3; 05/03/2018 TINTRI INC – ON MARCH 5, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO WAIVER AND TENTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Golden Valley Bank’s President & CEO, Mark Francis and Tom Lando Awarded Small Business Advocates of the Year; 28/03/2018 – Middletown Valley Bank, Inc. Increases Dividend By 50%; 09/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Announces The Completion Of Its Merger With Tri-Valley Bank; 26/03/2018 – NETLIST SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO, SILICON VALLEY BANK ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO THEIR LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED OCT 31, 2009 – SEC FILING

More notable recent Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intrepid Potash: FY19 Q1 Update And Financial Model – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Top Stocks Under $10 – The Motley Fool” on March 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Is No One Talking About Intrepid Potash Stock? – The Motley Fool” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did Intrepid Potash, Inc.’s (NYSE:IPI) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold IPI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 55.16 million shares or 0.66% less from 55.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.59 million shares. Art Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Wells Fargo Mn reported 156,417 shares stake. Panagora Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 863,663 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Limited Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Walthausen And Company Ltd Company holds 0.19% or 420,060 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 69,307 shares. Proshare Lc invested in 10,123 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 166 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 16,930 shares. Northern Tru Corporation has 1.19M shares. Bancorp Of America De invested in 0% or 308,787 shares. Moreover, Heritage Mgmt has 0% invested in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Bridgeway Capital Management Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) for 608,500 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI).

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $410.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc by 230,000 shares to 321,000 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Secureworks Corp by 31,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,229 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold VLY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 198.33 million shares or 0.88% less from 200.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Estabrook Mngmt reported 6,827 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Sys has 558,406 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has 55,252 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Axa invested 0% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Prudential Fincl invested in 1.07 million shares. Pinebridge LP invested in 0% or 2,160 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Principal Fincl Grp accumulated 0.01% or 1.46 million shares. Raymond James Associates reported 291,227 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 2.11 million shares. Nuance Invs Lc invested in 3.36% or 7.37M shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 46,200 shares. Cibc Asset holds 0% or 13,062 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com owns 190,868 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. 65,120 are held by Glenmede Tru Na.

More notable recent Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Valley National Bancorp to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mednax Inc. (MD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AMC Networks Inc (AMCX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Valley National Bank Switches To Nasdaq, Celebrates Rebrand – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 16, 2018.