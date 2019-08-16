Prescott Group Capital Management Holds Holding in Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS); As Honeywell International (HON) Market Valuation Rose, Miles Capital Raised Its Stake by $366,086

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 411.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 140,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.84% . The hedge fund held 174,194 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34 million, up from 34,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.27. About 757,437 shares traded or 15.19% up from the average. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUS); 25/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q REV. $616.2M, EST. $563.8M; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN SEES 2Q EPS 86C TO 91C W/5C ACCT CHARGE, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q EPS 86c-EPS 91c; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A $350 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EACH WITH A TERM OF FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY SHR $0.64; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N SEES FY REVENUE $2.51 BLN TO $2.56 BLN

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 79.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 2,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5,221 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, up from 2,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $162.27. About 2.19M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process

More notable recent Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) CEO Ritch Wood on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Nu Skin Enterprises Cuts Guidance, Shares Fall 20% – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Nu Skin Enterprises To Announce Fourth-Quarter And 2018 Results – PRNewswire” on January 09, 2019. More interesting news about Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nu Skin Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Royal Caribbean Cruises, Enphase Energy, and Nu Skin Enterprises Jumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $488.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication Inc (NASDAQ:GIFI) by 50,000 shares to 226,432 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cpi Aerostructures Inc (NYSEMKT:CVU) by 279,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,308 shares, and cut its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (NYSE:QTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold NUS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 39.94 million shares or 1.30% less from 40.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Cap Ny holds 0.02% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invs Commerce Limited reported 4,646 shares. Sensato Invsts Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 9,600 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Management Llc invested in 175,661 shares. Smithfield stated it has 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 7,800 shares. Merian Global (Uk) Limited accumulated 298,626 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Amp Investors Limited holds 4,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 9,753 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,900 shares. Maverick holds 67,850 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ls Advsr Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Franklin holds 13,817 shares or 0% of its portfolio.