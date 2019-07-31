Prescott Group Capital Management Holding in Skechers U S A (SKX) Decreased by $660,000; Netflix (NFLX) Holding Boosted by Valinor Management Llc

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 16.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 49,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 356,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.04 million, up from 306,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $322.99. About 5.85 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – Comcast and Netflix Expand Partnership Following Successful Xfinity X1 Integration; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle’s next act: TV deal with Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Netflix shows it still has plenty of growth left in the U.S; 24/04/2018 – CNET: Sense8 finale lands June 8 on Netflix; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 29/03/2018 – Technology is set to finish the first few months of the year ahead of its peers, with Netflix emerging as the third-best performer in the S&P 500; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International VOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX TO INCREASE ITS CONTENT INVESTMENT ACROSS EUROPE WITH PLANS TO SPEND ABOUT $1 BLN ON ORIGINAL PRODUCTIONS IN 2018 – FT, CITING; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix Hops Into the Female Action Thriller Game with `Close’

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Skechers U S A Inc (SKX) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.68% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 51,100 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 71,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Skechers U S A Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $37.94. About 1.57M shares traded. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) has declined 2.90% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SKX News: 19/04/2018 – Skechers Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 43c; 12/04/2018 – Skechers Honors Manhattan Beach with Two Downtown Mosaics from Acclaimed Artist; 23/04/2018 – DJ Skechers USA Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKX); 19/04/2018 – Skechers 1Q EPS 75c; 26/04/2018 – Skechers Performance Receives Honors for Best Golf Shoe in 2018; 19/04/2018 – SKECHERS Achieves New Quarterly Sales Record in First Quarter 2018; 05/03/2018 Air France Returns For Third Year As Official Sponsor Of The Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon; 20/04/2018 – Skechers Distribution Bottlenecks Spark Share Drop of 29 Percent; 14/03/2018 – Skechers Performance™ Returns for Its Third Year as Title Sponsor of the 2018 Skechers Performance™ Los Angeles Marathon®; 19/04/2018 – SKECHERS SEES 2Q EPS 38C TO 43C, EST. 54C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold SKX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 115.58 million shares or 0.69% less from 116.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia has 0% invested in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX). Thompson Mgmt Inc reported 158,704 shares stake. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 55 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 27,300 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 7,425 are owned by Cutter And Brokerage. Piedmont Inv Advisors has 0.01% invested in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) for 8,031 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 0% or 63 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 6,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Olstein Cap Mngmt LP has 117,538 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Kepos Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX). The Delaware-based Dupont has invested 0.01% in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 7,659 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested 0.01% in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX). Kennedy Cap Mngmt Inc owns 180,087 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 4.82M shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 55,698 shares to 701,408 shares, valued at $11.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 5,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Penn Va Corp New.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.86 million activity.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82 billion and $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 33,800 shares to 2.67M shares, valued at $73.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 61,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).