Prescott Group Capital Management Holding in Mercury Sys (MRCY) Lifted as Share Value Rose; Dafna Capital Management Has Cut Position in Radius Health (RDUS) as Share Price Rose

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercury Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $75.01. About 720,398 shares traded or 94.19% up from the average. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 19/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Announces Latest Briefcase-Size Rugged Mini Server; 18/04/2018 – Focus carefully on $MRCY gross margins. They are contracting and missed guidance first time last quarter, then the CFO resigned and they rushed to acquire Themis 4 days ahead of Christmas #bearish; 18/04/2018 – Look how $MRCY insiders timed their selling. Initiated a 10b5-1 ahead of the DoD audit investigation. Looks very very suspicious @SEC_Enforcement #skeptic; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees 4Q Rev $146.7M-$151.7M; 29/03/2018 – Mercury Systems’ Innovation Revolutionizes Microelectronics Packaging Technology for Defense Applications; 25/04/2018 – Recall in our report, we said pay very close attention to $MRCY gross margins. Yet, another miss, this time a bigger miss than last qtr (even adj for Themis lower margin contribution); 25/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Demonstrates Safety-Certifiable Multicore Graphics Rendering Optimized for Next-Generation Army Aviation Mission Displays; 25/04/2018 – $MRCY organic revenue plunges, and the Company revised full yr est to 7%, close to our estimate of 6.5%, but down from near 10%; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees 4Q EPS 20c-EPS 23c

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $536,000, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $25.75. About 435,914 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INC – EMA INFORMED CO THAT CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA ON THURSDAY; 07/05/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 4.2% Position in Radius Health; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss $61.6M; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH PROVIDES UPDATE ON CHMP OPINION FOR ABALOPARATIDE; 30/03/2018 – Radius Health Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Abaloparatide Injection for the Treatment of Male Osteoporosis; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 12/04/2018 – Radius Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $410.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Midstream Partners (NYSE:AMID) by 784,352 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $5.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Civeo Corp Cda by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.31M shares, and cut its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc New.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.99, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold MRCY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 50.42 million shares or 12.07% more from 44.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw & Company owns 244,609 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Ser Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Glenmede Na reported 0.11% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Conestoga Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.27M shares stake. 16,395 were accumulated by Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company. Geode Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Cortina Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 259,619 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd invested 0% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 76 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 33,660 shares. Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% stake. State Street accumulated 2.46 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Raymond James And has 0% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 10,536 shares. Zacks Inv holds 0.01% or 8,424 shares. M&T Bankshares reported 5,597 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mercury Systems Wins Contract to Supply Mission Computers for C2 Application – GlobeNewswire” on November 15, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mercury Systems Receives $3.9M Contract to Prepare Next Generation Airborne Radar Processing Subsystems for Production – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mercury Systems names new CTO – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mercury Systems (MRCY) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $97,396 activity.

Analysts await Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.81 EPS, up 25.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $-1.09 per share. After $-0.77 actual EPS reported by Radius Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.19% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Radius Health Worth Your Time? – Seeking Alpha” on March 31, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Oversold Small-Cap Stocks With Massive Profit Growth – Investorplace.com” published on January 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Radius Health Inc (RDUS) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citi cuts Solid Bio to Sell in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $266.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 10,500 shares to 45,300 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 76,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 477,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Phasebio Pharmaceuticals Inc.