Prescott Group Capital Management Holding in Diebold Nxdf (DBD) Trimmed as Stock Rose; Van Den Berg Management I Position in Apache (APA) Has Cut as Stock Value Declined

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 38,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The hedge fund held 1.74M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.93 million, down from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $945.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.67% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $12.32. About 1.36M shares traded or 14.28% up from the average. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE; 18/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf To Conduct Investor Call On 2018 First Quarter Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.30; 24/04/2018 – Banco Bolivariano Transforms its Mobile Consumer Experience With Diebold Nixdorf’s Vynamic Digital Banking; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: Wunram Also Stepping Down From Posts at Diebold Nixdorf AG; 11/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 25/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Elects Board Members At Annual Shareholders Meeting; 03/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 8.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Rev $1.1B; 10/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Leading Innovations For Accelerated Banking At RBR Self-Service Banking Europe 2018

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 17,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.78M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $25.8. About 5.70 million shares traded or 2.33% up from the average. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDInsight and Amazon Redshift; 06/03/2018 – Databricks Announces Availability of Apache Spark 2.3 Within its Unified Analytics Platform; 09/04/2018 – lmmuta Introduces Apache Spark Ecosystem Support and Automated Governance Reporting for Data Science Programs; 17/04/2018 – Apache Corporation – Making Holes; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp Generated $799 Million in Operating Cash Flow in 1Q; 27/03/2018 – GridGain® Professional Edition 2.4 Introduces Integrated Machine Learning and Deep Learning in New Continuous Learning Framework, Adds Support for Apache® Spark(TM) DataFrames; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream Holdings: Apache Will Have Option to Buy Up to 15% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 28/03/2018 – Federal Register: HEARTH Act Approval of Apache Tribe of Oklahoma Indian Lands Leasing Act of 2017 Regulations; 05/03/2018 – Apache Corp Names David Pursell SVP, Planning and Energy Fundamentals; 19/03/2018 – APACHE CORP – ON MARCH 14, 2018, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $670.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methode Electrs Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 56,360 shares to 124,960 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 109.52% or $0.69 from last year’s $0.63 per share. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Apache Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -154.55% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $256,378 activity. LOWE JOHN E had bought 5,000 shares worth $109,131 on Wednesday, August 7. Ellis Juliet S also bought $95,407 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) shares.

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 139.34% or $0.85 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. DBD’s profit will be $18.42 million for 12.83 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.51 in 2019Q1.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $92,882 activity.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $410.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 472,401 shares to 892,004 shares, valued at $11.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.