Prescott Group Capital Management Has Upped Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Stake; O2micro International Limited – Ordinary Shares EA (OIIM) Shorts Increased By 90.09%

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) stake by 44.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc acquired 5,985 shares as Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG)’s stock rose 12.18%. The Prescott Group Capital Management Llc holds 19,428 shares with $5.24 million value, up from 13,443 last quarter. Wellcare Health Plans Inc now has $13.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $267.68. About 50,343 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 70c-80c to 2020 Adj EPS; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 40c-50c to 2019 Adj EPS; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5B IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 21/05/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Tampa law firm expands health care practice with a managed care legal expert from WellCare; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED BY MERIDIAN UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: WellCare to buy Meridian for $2.5 billion, boosting its Medicaid membership; 13/03/2018 – Care1st Health Plan Arizona Awarded Medicaid Contract; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Medical Benefits Ratios 84%

O2micro International Limited – Ordinary Shares EA (NASDAQ:OIIM) had an increase of 90.09% in short interest. OIIM’s SI was 21,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 90.09% from 11,100 shares previously. With 16,500 avg volume, 1 days are for O2micro International Limited – Ordinary Shares EA (NASDAQ:OIIM)’s short sellers to cover OIIM’s short positions. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.0087 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3187. About 6,200 shares traded. O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) has declined 21.39% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.39% the S&P500. Some Historical OIIM News: 02/05/2018 – O2Micro International Sees 2Q Revenue Growth 2%-10% vs 1Q; 02/05/2018 – O2Micro International 1Q Net $7.17M; 02/05/2018 O2Micro International 1Q EPS 27c

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems. The company has market cap of $34.84 million. It provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, and portable electronics devices.

More notable recent O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM), The Stock That Slid 55% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CORRECTION – O2Micro Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How to Buy Stocks in Hong Kong – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “O2Micro Revises First Quarter 2019 Financial Guidance Nasdaq:OIIM – GlobeNewswire” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “O2Micro Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results Nasdaq:OIIM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Limited invested in 45,525 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bb&T Securities Ltd holds 0% or 1,258 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability invested 0.42% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 35,823 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 57,141 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). New York-based Havens Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 1.44% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Diamond Hill Cap Management owns 0% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 1,620 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 373 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 46,727 shares. Contravisory Invest Mngmt accumulated 1,268 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested 0.23% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.04% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 9,726 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.04% or 1,821 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. WellCare Health Plans has $34600 highest and $305 lowest target. $314’s average target is 17.30% above currents $267.68 stock price. WellCare Health Plans had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Stephens.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) stake by 512,107 shares to 744,354 valued at $15.28 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VTWO) stake by 2,982 shares and now owns 2,000 shares. Gulf Island Fabrication Inc (NASDAQ:GIFI) was reduced too.