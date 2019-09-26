Prescott Group Capital Management Has Upped Its Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Position; Macquarie (MFD) Sentiment Is 1.75

Macquarie (MFD) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.75, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 14 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 8 decreased and sold their positions in Macquarie. The investment managers in our database now have: 518,264 shares, up from 358,249 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Macquarie in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 4 Increased: 5 New Position: 9.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) stake by 46.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc acquired 6,000 shares as Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV)’s stock rose 13.09%. The Prescott Group Capital Management Llc holds 19,000 shares with $1.26M value, up from 13,000 last quarter. Live Nation Entertainment In now has $14.17B valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $66.47. About 529,814 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 14/05/2018 – Cal Jam 18 Announces Line-up; Foo Fighters Return As Headliners And Curators Of Cal Jam 18; 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. — LYV; 19/03/2018 – LAUNCH: LIVE NATION $963M TLB FOR REFI; LENDER CALL TODAY 1PM; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 24/05/2018 – Live Nation Looks To Bring More International Talent To Japan With Appointment Of Seasoned Talent Buyer James Smith; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Pla; 29/05/2018 – Florence + The Machine Confirm North American Leg Of Global Tour; 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Rev $1.48B; 21/03/2018 – goCharge Introduces Wireless Charging Furniture For New Mobile Device Era; 21/04/2018 – Live Nation Conference Call Set By ThirdBridge for Apr. 27

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL) stake by 1,800 shares to 2,500 valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD) stake by 528,600 shares and now owns 252,627 shares. Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold LYV shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 139.93 million shares or 3.87% less from 145.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 1832 Asset Management LP invested 0.01% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Cwm Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd holds 0.02% or 4,043 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.08% or 101,373 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt owns 9,364 shares. Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 5,450 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al reported 0.42% stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated owns 442,883 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc reported 0.07% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 0.19% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Alliancebernstein LP owns 255,180 shares. Hrt Lc has invested 0.31% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 189,591 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Raymond James Associate holds 113,737 shares.

Doliver Advisors Lp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund for 14,002 shares. Cetera Advisors Llc owns 36,200 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robinson Capital Management Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 5,000 shares. The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Management Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 58,961 shares.

The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.92. About 7,043 shares traded. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (MFD) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.