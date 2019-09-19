Prescott Group Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) by $6.87 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Celgene (CELG) Share Value Declined, Mcrae Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 80.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 140,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.84% . The hedge fund held 34,073 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, down from 174,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.77. About 62,486 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Raises FY18 View To Rev $2.51B-$2.56B; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q Rev $616.2M; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q Rev $630M-$650M; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES SAYS ON APRIL 18, 2018 CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES FOR A $400 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q REV. $616.2M, EST. $563.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUS); 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY SHR $0.64; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN SEES 2Q EPS 86C TO 91C W/5C ACCT CHARGE, EST. 93C; 13/04/2018 Nu Skin Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc analyzed 3,300 shares as the company's stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 109,527 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.13 million, down from 112,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $99.16. About 865,457 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $410.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 60,000 shares to 190,300 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Performant Finl Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 2.15M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Basic Energy Svcs Inc New.

More notable recent Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nu Skin (NUS) Beats on Q1 Earnings & Revenues, Q2 View Soft – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nu Skin +19% after strong earnings, upgrade – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nu Skin to enter Peru – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Analysts await Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 19.15% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NUS’s profit will be $42.22 million for 14.07 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold NUS shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 43.29 million shares or 8.39% more from 39.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Bank Of America De owns 36,055 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Robertson Opportunity Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 86,470 shares. Portolan Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 1.34% or 253,347 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 429,610 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 72,172 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.15% or 586,600 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation invested in 5,978 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prescott Group Incorporated Capital Management Ltd invested in 34,073 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 709,426 shares. Fmr Limited Com has 132 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% or 461,007 shares. 2,007 are held by Us Bancshares De. Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc invested in 0.01% or 245,323 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 1,670 shares.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.61 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cim Invest Mangement holds 8,451 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Bb&T holds 9,569 shares. Moors & Cabot stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Ameriprise Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 566,336 shares. Main Street Rech Ltd Liability reported 2,250 shares. Catalyst Capital Advisors Ltd Liability has 431 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri has 0.62% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 61,490 shares. Compton Capital Ri holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 30,490 shares. Mcmillion Cap Management Incorporated invested in 45 shares. Hendley And has invested 1.65% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 3,655 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Llc holds 3,798 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can invested in 646,311 shares. Charter Company, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 5,846 shares. Bowling Port Ltd Co owns 69,344 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio.