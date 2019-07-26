Prescott Group Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Nci Building Sys (NCS) by $385,662 as Shares Declined; Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Upped Its Freeport (FCX) Holding by $1.29 Million as Stock Value Declined

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nci Building Sys Inc (NCS) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 64,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 693,193 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, down from 757,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nci Building Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $716.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 914,730 shares traded or 5.62% up from the average. NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) has declined 65.27% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCS News: 06/03/2018 – NCI BUILDING 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 10C; 06/03/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS INC – AT QTR END, TOTAL CONSOLIDATED BACKLOG INCREASED TO $569.9 MLN, UP 8.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 04/04/2018 – NCI Building Systems Announces CFO Transition; 06/03/2018 – NCI BUILDING SEES 2Q REV. $430M TO $450M, EST. $435.0M; 07/03/2018 – NCI Building Expects to Finance Repurchases From Combination of Cash on Hand and Cash From Operating Activities; 04/04/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS: CFO TRANSITION; 04/04/2018 – NCI Building Systems: Financial Chief Mark Johnson to Retire; 06/03/2018 – NCI Building Systems Sees 2Q Rev $430M-$450M; 06/03/2018 – NCI Building Systems 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 07/03/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS INC – EXPECTS TO FINANCE ANY REPURCHASES FROM A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 80.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 107,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 241,311 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 133,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.36% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $11.42. About 24.78 million shares traded or 26.97% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 01/05/2018 – CHINA LNG BUYING MAY SURPASS JAPAN’S IN 2-3 YRS: FREEPORT CEO; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT’S BEEN ASSURED GRASBERG ENVIRON ISSUES TO BE RESOLVED; 07/05/2018 – Freeport Indonesia to remain Grasberg mine operator as deal gets “closer” -lnalum; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS NEW ENVIRONMENT RULES DON’T AFFECT GRASBERG VALUE; 08/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – THE AGGREGATE CASH INTEREST COST SAVINGS WOULD APPROXIMATE $30 MLN PER ANNUM; 19/04/2018 – Freeport LNG Delays Texas Terminal Startup to September 2019; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 56C; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN RIO TINTO, INALUM AND FREEPORT ARE ONGOING, INCLUDING AS TO PRICE

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $2.18 million activity. $1.74M worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) was bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C. WHITMIRE C DONALD JR sold $85,955 worth of stock or 7,425 shares.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 45,744 shares to 81,658 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 19,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,220 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan accumulated 1,796 shares or 0% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.06% or 1.93 million shares in its portfolio. Contrarius Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 8.31 million shares stake. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 36,616 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt accumulated 283,248 shares. The Arkansas-based Foundation Res Management has invested 0.76% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia reported 323,201 shares. Sprott has invested 0.04% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Bellecapital Intl Ltd stated it has 10,765 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim & Company has 107,466 shares. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Llc has 1,097 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.06% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.19% stake. Icahn Carl C reported 44.26 million shares. Smart Portfolios Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Copper And Trade – Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AFL, Agilent, Allergan, Barrick Gold, Cognex, Hilton, Lloyds, MetLife, Slack, Wingstop and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Freeport-McMoRan: Bargain Bin – Seeking Alpha” on December 26, 2018. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lower Q1 copper prices, production slam Freeport McMoRan results – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deep Value At Freeport-McMoRan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold NCS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 53.31 million shares or 46.09% less from 98.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment owns 16,000 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.07% or 1.19M shares in its portfolio. Primecap Management Ca invested in 340,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Company Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 524,511 shares. Numerixs Invest holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) for 11,600 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 45,846 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). Northern Tru has 552,807 shares. Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 102,596 shares. Vanguard Gp has invested 0% in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). Fund owns 29,900 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 74,155 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.72 million shares. Paloma Prtn Management owns 69,835 shares.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penn Va Corp New by 204,034 shares to 234,061 shares, valued at $10.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centennial Resource Dev Inc by 401,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 551,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).