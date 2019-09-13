Prescott Group Capital Management Has Lowered By $3.92 Million Its American Midstream Partners (AMID) Holding; PLASTIC2OIL (PTOI) Shorts Lowered By 26.09%

PLASTIC2OIL INC (OTCMKTS:PTOI) had a decrease of 26.09% in short interest. PTOI’s SI was 8,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 26.09% from 11,500 shares previously. With 39,300 avg volume, 0 days are for PLASTIC2OIL INC (OTCMKTS:PTOI)’s short sellers to cover PTOI’s short positions. The stock increased 11.02% or $0.0028 during the last trading session, reaching $0.028. About 7,644 shares traded. Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased American Midstream Partners (AMID) stake by 41.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 784,352 shares as American Midstream Partners (AMID)’s stock rose 0.77%. The Prescott Group Capital Management Llc holds 1.10M shares with $5.68M value, down from 1.88 million last quarter. American Midstream Partners now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 100.00% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 1.69M shares traded or 377.44% up from the average. Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) has declined 54.04% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 12/03/2018 – American Midstream 4Q Loss/Shr $2.54; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS TO WITHDRAW REGISTRATION STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUES $205.8 MLN VS $164.1 MLN; 12/03/2018 – American Midstream 4Q Loss $127.8M; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS TAKES FIVE-DAY EXTENSION FOR 10-Q; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Rev $205.8M; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – QTRLY THROUGHPUT OF OVER 835 MMCF/D DROVE 75% GROSS MARGIN GROWTH ACROSS CO’S NATURAL GAS TRANSMISSION ASSETS; 27/03/2018 – SOUTHCROSS ENERGY HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER W/ AMERICAN MIDSTREAM; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $52.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.59, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 8 investors sold AMID shares while 6 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 33.61 million shares or 8.31% more from 31.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Co has 1.15 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 970,003 shares. Caspian Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 0.28% or 60,236 shares. Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Liability Com holds 288 shares. Texas Yale Cap reported 0% of its portfolio in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). Omers Administration Corp has 0.01% invested in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) for 183,800 shares. Creative Planning owns 134,523 shares. 15.39M are owned by Arclight Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Com. Gabelli Inv Advisers invested in 204,256 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 835,755 shares. Css Limited Company Il holds 88,742 shares. Panagora Asset reported 175,034 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,054 were accumulated by Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada. Group One Trading Lp has 35,995 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID).

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) stake by 6,000 shares to 19,000 valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU) stake by 695,873 shares and now owns 1.84M shares. Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) was raised too.

