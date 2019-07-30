Prescott Group Capital Management Has Lifted Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Stake By $6.59 Million; Loeb Partners Has Lifted By $5.04 Million Its Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Stake

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) stake by 411.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc acquired 140,121 shares as Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS)’s stock declined 23.08%. The Prescott Group Capital Management Llc holds 174,194 shares with $8.34M value, up from 34,073 last quarter. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc now has $2.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $40.56. About 151,292 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 31.08% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUS); 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q REV. $616.2M, EST. $563.8M; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY REV $616.2 MLN, UP 24%; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q EPS 86c-EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q Rev $630M-$650M; 13/04/2018 Nu Skin Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A $350 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EACH WITH A TERM OF FIVE YEARS

Loeb Partners Corporation increased Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) stake by 300% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loeb Partners Corporation acquired 150 shares as Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)’s stock declined 19.76%. The Loeb Partners Corporation holds 200 shares with $6.72M value, up from 50 last quarter. Nektar Therapeutics now has $4.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $28.6. About 1.10 million shares traded. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 58.11% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.54% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 24/04/2018 – NEKTAR – FIRST TRIAL TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF EVERY 3-WEEK SCHEDULE OF NKTR-214 WITH ORAL DAILY DOSES OF TAK-659 IN PATIENTS WITH NON-HODGKIN LYMPHOMA; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 03/04/2018 – ARMO BioSciences to Participate in Panel on Cytokines at 8th Annual Cancer Immunotherapy Conference; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 30/05/2018 – SYNDAX & NEKTAR SAY ADDED FINL DETAILS NOT DISCLOSED; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 26/04/2018 – BioXcel Therapeutics Announces Acceptance of Abstract at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Health Sciences Adds Nektar, Cuts Cigna; 24/04/2018 – New Oncology Clinical Collaboration between Nektar and Takeda to Evaluate Combination of NKTR-214, a CD122-biased Agonist, and

Among 5 analysts covering Nu Skin (NYSE:NUS), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Nu Skin had 11 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, March 1 with “Sell”. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Sell”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 13 by Jefferies.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) stake by 512,107 shares to 744,354 valued at $15.28 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) stake by 5,000 shares and now owns 19,800 shares. Astec Inds Inc (NASDAQ:ASTE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold NUS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 39.94 million shares or 1.30% less from 40.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon owns 0.01% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 725,780 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 43,624 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research holds 544,400 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Lc owns 4,200 shares. Caxton Assoc Lp reported 10,889 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 4,646 are held by Mirae Asset Glob. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0.02% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Mutual Of America Mngmt Llc invested 0.03% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Robertson Opportunity Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 86,470 shares or 2.54% of its portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Gru Inc has 0.01% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Ls Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 28,233 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Bancorporation Of America De has 142,716 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) stake by 155,200 shares to 500 valued at $25.22M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) stake by 81,950 shares and now owns 1,400 shares. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) was reduced too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $679,577 activity. The insider Thomsen Jillian B. sold 16,119 shares worth $679,577.

Among 4 analysts covering Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Nektar Therapeutics had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the shares of NKTR in report on Friday, July 26 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold”. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by H.C. Wainwright. Piper Jaffray maintained Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) rating on Friday, March 1. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $100 target.

