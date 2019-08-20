Prescott Group Capital Management Has Increased Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Stake by $1.61 Million; As Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Shares Rose, Shareholder Boston Partners Upped Stake

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 44.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 19,428 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 13,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $272.23. About 176,377 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Buy Privately Held Meridian Health For $2.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30; 29/05/2018 – WellCare: Meridian Expects to Generate More Than $4.3B in Total Rev in 2018; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ WellCare Health Plans Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCG); 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $9.55-$9.85; 06/03/2018 – ‘Ohana Health Plan Awarded Contract to Provide Community Care Services (CCS) Statewide to Eligible Medicaid Members; 29/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: WellCare to buy Meridian for $2.5 billion, boosting its Medicaid membership; 22/05/2018 – WellCare Names Dr. J. Thomas Newton Medical Director in North Carolina; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Unregulated Cash, Investments About $561.3M

Boston Partners increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 17.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 194,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.74 million, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.73. About 233,293 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 16/04/2018 – Umpqua Bank Promotes Tory Nixon to SEVP, Chief Banking Officer to Advance Human-Digital Banking Strategy; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C; 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fiera has 0.19% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 182,695 shares. Advsrs Asset Management owns 6,690 shares. Calamos Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Voya Investment Management Ltd Llc holds 60,512 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.03% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 2,600 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 0.06% or 23,647 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% or 4,200 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Ltd Liability Corporation, Florida-based fund reported 24,511 shares. Axa accumulated 0% or 1,470 shares. Landscape Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 817 shares. Moreover, Regions Fincl has 0% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 496 shares. 5,000 were reported by Hussman Strategic. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp owns 75,000 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated owns 300 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 14,400 shares.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dhi Group Inc by 306,820 shares to 474,780 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VTWO) by 2,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 141,113 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co reported 230 shares. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Lpl Lc owns 0% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 18,950 shares. Vanguard Group has 22.68 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Citizens Bankshares Co reported 0.04% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.02% or 44,031 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invs Ltd Company reported 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Brandywine Glob Invest Ltd Com has 570,343 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.07% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) or 6.59M shares. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Swiss Retail Bank reported 401,425 shares. Regions Corp has invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 40,976 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd Liability Corp reported 180,142 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.