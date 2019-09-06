Prescott Group Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) by $1.61 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Smith Salley & Associates Has Cut Transdigm Group (TDG) Stake by $1.88 Million

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 44.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 19,428 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 13,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $271.72. About 27,333 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – Health Insurer WellCare to Acquire Meridian for $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – WellCare: Meridian Expects to Generate More Than $4.3B in Total Rev in 2018; 06/03/2018 – ‘Ohana Health Plan Awarded Contract to Provide Community Care Services (CCS) Statewide to Eligible Medicaid Members; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 14/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Wellcare at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health to buy Meridian for $2.5 bln; 08/05/2018 – WellCare Announces Appearance At Investor Conference

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 24.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 4,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 12,884 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 17,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $532.15. About 68,272 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ TransDigm Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDG); 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board Mem; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE FOR $525M; 17/05/2018 – TransDigm Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Important Investor Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Class Action Lawsuits Against WellCare Health Plans, Inc., HFF, Inc., and Quantenna Communications, Inc.; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ WCG, HF, QTNA – GlobeNewswire” published on May 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WellCare Health Plans EPS beats by $0.15, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How To Play The Centene-WellCare Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Advisory firm suggests Centene, WellCare stockholders approve $17.3B acquisition – St. Louis Business Journal” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & has invested 0.02% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc invested 0.06% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 8,557 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 5,034 shares. Moreover, Polar Asset Partners has 0.07% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Stifel owns 12,514 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hartford Inv holds 0.04% or 5,568 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated accumulated 8,901 shares. Allstate Corporation has 0.01% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Hanseatic Mgmt Service Incorporated reported 2,704 shares stake. Regions holds 496 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp reported 2.26 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Moreover, Frontier Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.59% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 308,284 shares. Viking LP holds 2.04% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 1.32 million shares. Moreover, Alyeska Inv Gp LP has 0.86% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 227,478 shares.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $488.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 634,899 shares to 161,545 shares, valued at $189,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C&J Energy Svcs Inc New by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,000 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TransDigm to divest Esterline Interface Technologies – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Lone Pine Capital Enters Activision (ATVI), Chewy (CHWY), Domino’s (DPZ) (more…) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Tiger Global 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Increase in Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Share Price Increased 170% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Alan Fournier’s Pennant Investors Discloses 2 New Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4,319 activity.

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $4.69 EPS, up 13.56% or $0.56 from last year’s $4.13 per share. TDG’s profit will be $250.32 million for 28.37 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.63 actual EPS reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.30% EPS growth.