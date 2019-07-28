Prescott Group Capital Management Has Increased Its Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Holding by $6.59 Million; As Diageo Plc (DEO) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Cut Its Stake

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $165.08. About 400,154 shares traded or 31.94% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 411.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 140,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 174,194 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, up from 34,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.9. About 484,570 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 31.08% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES SAYS ON APRIL 18, 2018 CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES FOR A $400 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY REV $616.2 MLN, UP 24%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUS); 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN SEES 2Q EPS 86C TO 91C W/5C ACCT CHARGE, EST. 93C; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A $350 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EACH WITH A TERM OF FIVE YEARS; 25/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q EPS 86c-EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q Rev $630M-$650M

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK) by 6,269 shares to 91,479 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Calamp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 332,376 shares to 42,345 shares, valued at $533,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skechers U S A Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,100 shares, and cut its stake in Safeguard Scientifics Inc (NYSE:SFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold NUS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 39.94 million shares or 1.30% less from 40.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated has 218,054 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 97,908 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Moreover, Ameriprise Fin Inc has 0.01% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 293,289 shares. Paradigm Capital Ny has invested 0.02% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Qs holds 16,769 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Charles Schwab Investment, California-based fund reported 543,703 shares. Captrust holds 0% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 280 shares. Smith Thomas W, Florida-based fund reported 196,500 shares. Shell Asset Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 13,506 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru owns 0.01% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 6.17 million shares. 50,039 are held by Mackenzie Corporation. Quantbot Limited Partnership holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 57,967 shares.

