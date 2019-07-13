Prescott Group Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in U S Silica Hldgs (SLCA) by $14.51 Million; As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Valuation Rose, California Public Employees Retirement System Has Lifted Position by $10.43 Million

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA) by 67.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 853,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 419,603 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28M, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in U S Silica Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.29. About 1.39M shares traded. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 58.83% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica: Deal Is Expected to Be Accretive in the Fourth Quarter of 2018; 02/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Aimmune, Exits U.S. Silica; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES U.S. SILICA CO. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Silica to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/04/2018 – FTC: 20180991: U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.; Golden Gate Capital Opportunity Fund, L.P; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA SEES DEAL ADDING TO EANRINGS IN 4Q OF ’18; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $300M-$350M; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $95.4M; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica to Buy EP Minerals for $750 Million

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 42,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 311,688 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.86M, up from 269,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $292.16. About 540,579 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q REV. $585.5M, EST. $599.5M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR) by 20,601 shares to 115,460 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 29,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 710,904 shares, and cut its stake in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Capital Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 8,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Profund Advsrs Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life has invested 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). White Elm Ltd Liability Com accumulated 39,464 shares or 2.56% of the stock. Junto Mgmt Lp holds 3.54% or 249,831 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 298,624 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership stated it has 10,448 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Cibc World Markets Corp has invested 0.04% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 1,815 are held by Bokf Na. Bamco New York stated it has 238,025 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.05% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Sg Americas Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 20,676 shares. Bb&T Lc reported 3,797 shares. Allstate has 11,786 shares.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FleetCor Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “Cambridge Global Payments to Offer Invoice Automation Solution – Financial Post” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cintas Corporation (CTAS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.05 EPS, down 107.81% or $0.69 from last year’s $0.64 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. Silica cites improved sand volume, pricing in smaller than expected loss – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Silica’s (SLCA) CEO Bryan Shinn on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in December – Motley Fool” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Silica: Mining Sand, Mining Profits – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2018.