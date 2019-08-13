Prescott Group Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Builders Firstsource (BLDR) as Share Price Rose; As Moody’s (MCO) Stock Price Rose, Armstrong Henry H Associates Decreased Position

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 3,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 211,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.37 million, down from 215,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $212.93. About 479,673 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fourteen Classes Of Gsms 2013-GCJ14; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms The Azek Company’s Ratings Upon An Acquisition; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Aaa.Mx (sf) Rating To Foviscb 18u; 21/05/2018 – MATTEL AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Alam Sutera’s B2 Ratings; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Three Cmbs Classes Of 20 Times Square Trust 2018-20TS; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS EXPECTS CROATIA’S GROWTH TO REMAIN ROBUST IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tencent To A1, Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To La Trobe Financial’s First Non-conforming And Prime Rmbs Transaction For 2018; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To Powerlong’s Proposed Usd Notes

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 67.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 58,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $774,000, down from 178,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $19.66. About 944,306 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR); 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 125% – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Moody’s Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Moody’s Corp. (MCO) Agrees to Sell Analytics Knowledge Services (MAKS) Business to Equistone Partners Europe Ltd. – StreetInsider.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Moody’s Corp. (MCO) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c; Raises FY19 EPS Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) 1.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0.19% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1.77 million shares. First Trust Advisors LP has invested 0.1% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Allstate Corp owns 18,567 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Hartford Invest Mgmt owns 0.09% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 17,995 shares. 27,163 are owned by Mackay Shields Lc. Winslow Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1.90 million shares stake. Echo Street Cap Mngmt Llc invested in 123,033 shares. Amer Intl Grp Inc Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 67,320 shares. The New York-based Estabrook Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 3,199 shares. Tower Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 0.06% or 5,374 shares. Smith Salley & Associate owns 2,486 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc owns 490,467 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Limited has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Triple Frond Prtn stated it has 875,628 shares.

More notable recent Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Builders FirstSource Launches Offering of $75 Million of Senior Secured Notes due 2027 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Builders FirstSource (BLDR) A Great Pick for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Builders FirstSource to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Builders FirstSource to Host Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 140,121 shares to 174,194 shares, valued at $8.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 5,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp.