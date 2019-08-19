Prescott Group Capital Management Has Decreased Energy Fuels (UUUU) Holding as Share Price Declined; Diamondback Energy (FANG) Shareholder Marietta Investment Partners Trimmed Position by $1.13 Million

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.86M market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.58. About 724,017 shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy (FANG) by 23.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 11,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 37,370 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 48,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $97.26. About 1.32M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 47,298 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $12.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 140,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Advisers holds 0% or 92 shares. Barclays Plc owns 0.02% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 297,520 shares. Alyeska Grp LP holds 0.57% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 399,862 shares. Mitchell Grp Inc reported 41,220 shares or 4.45% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited holds 1.52% or 73,678 shares. Brinker Capital has 0.08% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 25,343 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory invested in 5,345 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Rmb Ltd Liability Corporation owns 32,018 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Etrade Cap Management Limited Company stated it has 23,149 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Goelzer Invest Inc holds 0.18% or 18,361 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc accumulated 105,515 shares. First Hawaiian Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 190 shares. Moreover, Morgan Dempsey Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 408 shares.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $317.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 22,246 shares to 53,988 shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).