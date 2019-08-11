Prescott Group Capital Management Has Cut By $3.99 Million Its Calamp (CAMP) Holding; 1 Analysts Bullish US Ecology, Inc. (ECOL)

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased Calamp Corp (CAMP) stake by 88.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 332,376 shares as Calamp Corp (CAMP)’s stock declined 20.29%. The Prescott Group Capital Management Llc holds 42,345 shares with $533,000 value, down from 374,721 last quarter. Calamp Corp now has $348.07 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 133,874 shares traded. CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has declined 50.44% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMP News: 19/04/2018 – CalAmp, LoJack And Together For Safer Roads Celebrate World Safety Day On April 28; 20/03/2018 – LoJack Goes Nationwide with Next-Generation Connected Car and Stolen Vehicle Recovery Technology; 23/04/2018 – Quadro Vehicles S.A. Taps LoJack Italia for Advanced Connected Vehicle Technology and Security; 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Adj EPS 30c; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: CalAmp May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 15 Mos; 22/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Investors US Buys New 79% Position in CalAmp; 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 11/04/2018 – CALAMP REPORTS PLANS FOR PARTNERSHIP WITH TRANSUNION; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.30

Among 3 analysts covering US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. US Ecology had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) rating on Monday, February 25. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $72 target. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $56 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. See US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) latest ratings:

Among 4 analysts covering Calamp (NASDAQ:CAMP), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Calamp had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, March 25. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Wednesday, May 29 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by J.P. Morgan. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24 target in Monday, March 4 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold CAMP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 1.72% less from 26.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Holdg, a Japan-based fund reported 538,499 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 0% or 20,449 shares. Falcon Point holds 211,943 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 154,174 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Mackenzie Fincl has 188,310 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Minnesota-based Gradient Invests Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Manufacturers Life The holds 22,894 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc has 335 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Cap (Trc) accumulated 0% or 5,283 shares. Envestnet Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 80,556 shares. First Republic Inv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) for 23,261 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.01% invested in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP).

Analysts await CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 87.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CAMP’s profit will be $1.01M for 86.25 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by CalAmp Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

US Ecology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. It operates in two divisions, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. It has a 27.05 P/E ratio. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.