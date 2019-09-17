Prescott Group Capital Management Has Boosted U S Silica Hldgs (SLCA) Position; As Intel (INTC) Stock Price Declined, Lvw Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA) by 112.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 472,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% . The hedge fund held 892,004 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.41M, up from 419,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in U S Silica Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $868.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $11.81. About 1.09 million shares traded. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 48.51% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA REPORTS SALE OF TRANSLOAD ASSETS TO CIG LOGISTICS; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC SLCA.N SAYS MAKING “VERY GOOD” PROGRESS ON 2 NEW IN-BASIN MINES IN WEST TEXAS – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA BUYS PERFORMANCE MATERIALS LEADER EP MINERALS FOR; 26/03/2018 – Valence Advises the Board of Directors of US Silica on Its Acquisition of EP Minerals; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Sees 2Q Oil, Gas Volumes Up 10%-15%; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC SLCA.N SAYS CONCERNS OVER SUPPLY “WAY OVERDONE”- CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Sees 2018 Tax Rate 18%-20%; 24/04/2018 – US Silica 1Q EPS 39c; 19/03/2018 – CIG LOGISTICS – TO BUY THREE TRANSLOAD TERMINALS OWNED BY U.S. SILICA IN PERMIAN BASIN AND EAGLE FORD AND MARCELLUS SHALE PLAYS

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 11.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc sold 8,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 65,538 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, down from 73,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $51.74. About 7.58M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – Panoply Wins First Place in 2018 Techcode & Intel China Big Data & Al Global Competition; 26/04/2018 – Intel: Keller Joins From Tesla; 18/04/2018 – The Information: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 08/05/2018 – Intel Strives for Diversity and Population Representation (Video); 19/03/2018 – Intel’s Bryant Would Serve as Chmn Until Conclusion of 2019 Annual Meeting if Electe; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M. NEW YORK CITY TIME ON JUNE 8, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Intel Has Considered Broadcom Bid If Qualcomm Deal Goes Through: Report — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.43 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

