Prescott Group Capital Management Has Boosted By $2.09 Million Its Energy Fuels (UUUU) Position; RESVERLOGIX (RVXCF) Sellers Increased By 12.61% Their Shorts

RESVERLOGIX CORP (OTCMKTS:RVXCF) had an increase of 12.61% in short interest. RVXCF’s SI was 774,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.61% from 687,600 shares previously. With 64,700 avg volume, 12 days are for RESVERLOGIX CORP (OTCMKTS:RVXCF)’s short sellers to cover RVXCF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.76. About 94,894 shares traded or 135.01% up from the average. Resverlogix Corp. (OTCMKTS:RVXCF) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) stake by 60.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc acquired 695,873 shares as Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU)’s stock declined 38.51%. The Prescott Group Capital Management Llc holds 1.84 million shares with $5.76M value, up from 1.15 million last quarter. Energy Fuels Inc now has $188.34M valuation. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $1.955. About 162,170 shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming; 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) stake by 140,121 shares to 34,073 valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Civeo Corp Cda stake by 800,000 shares and now owns 7.31M shares. Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL) was reduced too.

Resverlogix Corp., an epigenetics company, develops small molecule therapeutics for bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibition in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $370.60 million. It is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective BET bromodomain inhibitor that is in clinical trials for the treatment of patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, peripheral artery disease, orphan diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases. It currently has negative earnings.