Prescott Group Capital Management Decreased Stake in Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) by $302,616 as Stock Price Declined; Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Holder Hillsdale Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 8,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% . The hedge fund held 189,866 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.93M, down from 198,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rush Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $35.99. About 18,302 shares traded. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 14.02% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHA); 17/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Reports the Passing of Its Founder W. Marvin Rush; 14/03/2018 – Rush Enterprises Raises Buyback to Up to $75 Million; 17/05/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES, PASSING OF FOUNDER W. MARVIN RUSH; 24/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q Rev $1.24B; 14/03/2018 Rush Enterprises, Inc. Increases Stk Repurchase Program by $35 M; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHB); 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.19B

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 18,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 251,082 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.95M, down from 269,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $71.61. About 132,115 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 28/03/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $125 TARGET PRICE; 22/03/2018 – RESOLUTE ENERGY IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT WITH BMO; 11/04/2018 – STRAYER EDUCATION INC STRA.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $95; 01/05/2018 – BMO FINL GROUP TO BUY NY-BASED KGS-ALPHA CAPITAL MARKETS; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL 2Q RECOVERY OF CREDIT LOSSES C$160.0M; 15/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – PAINTED PONY ENERGY LTD PONY.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$2.75 FROM C$2.50; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 17; 26/03/2018 – LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORP LIF.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$24 FROM C$22; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $410.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 10,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,300 shares, and has risen its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA).

Analysts await Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 2.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.78 per share. BMO’s profit will be $1.16B for 9.84 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of Montreal for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.68% EPS growth.

