Prescott Group Capital Management Decreased Stake in Diebold Nxdf (DBD) by $43.23 Million; Holder Penobscot Investment Management Company Upped Northern Trust (NTRS) Stake

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) by 68.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 3.93 million shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.68M, down from 5.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.81% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $11.76. About 676,622 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 07/03/2018 – ATLANTIC INVESTMENT BOOSTED DIEBOLD STAKE TO 8.0% FROM ~6.8%; 13/03/2018 – DIEBOLD’S CFR DOWNGRADED TO B1 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf To Conduct Investor Call On 2018 First Quarter Financial Results; 08/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Solutions To Enable Agile Commerce Across Retail And Banking; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: Wunram Will Also Step Down From Board; 30/05/2018 – Diebold Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 25/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Elects Bd Members at Annual Hldrs Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Rev $1.1B; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Diebold’s Cfr To B1; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.30

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) by 28.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 3,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 16,245 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 12,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Northern Trust Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $87.96. About 677,114 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 27/03/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP NTRS.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $120; 16/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST: PAHLAVI JOINS WEALTH MGMT PRIVATE BANKING TEAM; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS OVERWEIGHT ON US BANKS; 16/04/2018 – Northern Trust Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Northern Trust; 13/03/2018 – Northern Trust to Provide Investment Management and Advisory Services to The Grand Haven Area Community Foundation; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME ON FTE BASIS $392.7 MLN VS $362.4 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Northern Trust Universe Data: Flat Returns for Institutional Plan Sponsors in First Quarter of 2018; 19/04/2018 – The Northern Pool to Partner with Northern Trust for £46bn Mandate; 22/03/2018 – Northern Trust Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 139.34% or $0.85 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. DBD’s profit will be $18.42 million for 12.25 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $488.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 140,121 shares to 174,194 shares, valued at $8.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 5,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Penn Va Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold DBD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 62.59 million shares or 8.47% less from 68.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $549,613 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $27,467 was made by COSTELLO ELLEN on Thursday, March 14. Shares for $201,270 were bought by RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L on Wednesday, March 13. GREENFIELD GARY G bought $47,224 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NTRS shares while 207 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 167.30 million shares or 1.07% less from 169.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $472.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Barclays Invest Grad (FLRN) by 18,776 shares to 855,792 shares, valued at $26.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb (NYSE:CB) by 2,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,639 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).