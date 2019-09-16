Prescott Group Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by $5.81 Million as Stock Rose; As Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Shares Rose, Holder Hollencrest Securities Has Lowered Holding by $325,000

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 67.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 528,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 252,627 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79M, down from 781,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $643.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.07. About 183,787 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 29/05/2018 – Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 02/05/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge 1Q Rev $146.6M; 09/03/2018 – Rep. Bergman: Bergman Continues Fight for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Funding; 21/05/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE, GREAT LAKES AFRICA ENERGY SIGN MOU ON ROVUMA GAS; 28/03/2018 – Macomb Daily: Latest scoop: Haagen-Dazs grand opening at Great Lakes Crossing is April 7; 18/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members meet in Charleston for annual Great Lakes Regional Conference; 04/05/2018 – Ontario Most at Risk Among Great Lakes Economies in Nafta Talks; 07/05/2018 – Great Lakes Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Resolute Energy; 06/03/2018 Rep. Kildee: Congressman Dan Kildee Highlights Great Lakes Week, Speaks Out Against President Trump’s Cuts to Great Lakes; 17/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Statement form Mayor Emanuel on U.S. Senate’s Upcoming Great Lakes Protections Vote

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $326,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $138.26. About 937,712 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 95 shares. Da Davidson stated it has 6,886 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.19% or 34,100 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr Incorporated reported 0.19% stake. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 7,898 shares. Kistler holds 0.01% or 267 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Company Inc has invested 0.06% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). London Of Virginia owns 1.63M shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.08% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stated it has 0.18% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). California Employees Retirement holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 3.02 million shares. Enterprise Serv accumulated 0.04% or 1,275 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.08% or 15,726 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 745,394 shares. 166,699 were reported by Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “2 REIT Stocks Bulls Should Be Watching – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Healthcare REITs: A Boom Is Coming – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This REIT Stock Is Struggling, but Its Top 2 Malls Are Thriving – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At VEREIT, Inc.’s (NYSE:VER) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $804.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 13,666 shares to 254,346 shares, valued at $19.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 22,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Great Lakes wins first dredging contract in Corpus Christi Channel project – Seeking Alpha” on January 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Announcing: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock Increased An Energizing 134% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Great Lakes Announces Receipt of $113 Million Jacksonville Deepening Award – GlobeNewswire” on September 27, 2018. More interesting news about Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bank on These Top 6 Bets That Boast Solid Net Profit Margin – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Great Lakes Announces Receipt of $91 Million in Awarded Work – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold GLDD shares while 31 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 50.43 million shares or 6.20% more from 47.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Ltd Llc reported 504,766 shares stake. 705,855 were accumulated by Aqr Capital Management Limited Company. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 5.13 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 24,920 shares. Moreover, Ellington Mgmt Group Inc Inc Lc has 0.07% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 35,700 shares. Century Companies has 297,038 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wynnefield Capital reported 6.03% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.00 million shares. Moreover, Bogle Inv Management Lp De has 0.21% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability accumulated 16,969 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 49,924 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prns Lc has invested 0.08% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Globeflex LP invested 0.12% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 0% or 468,380 shares.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $410.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Performant Finl Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 2.15 million shares to 7.35 million shares, valued at $7.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 472,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 892,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU).