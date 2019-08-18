Prescott Group Capital Management Decreased Its Nci Building Sys (NCS) Holding by $385,662; Stock Price Were Volatile; Bollard Group Decreased Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $2.26 Million

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 12,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 2,025 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 14,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.25% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $159.56. About 25.38 million shares traded or 146.10% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang in a wide-ranging interview on cryptocurrency, self-driving cars and Nvidia’s graphics business; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 27/05/2018 – Nigeria Today: Nvidia to reveal new GeForce cards for gamers, miners in March, sources say -; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nci Building Sys Inc (NCS) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 64,277 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 693,193 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, down from 757,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nci Building Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $716.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 914,730 shares traded or 37.93% up from the average. NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NCS News: 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 06/03/2018 – NCI BUILDING 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 10C; 04/04/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS – JOHNSON WILL REMAIN CFO UNTIL CO IDENTIFIES SUCCESSOR; 12/03/2018 – NCI Building Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS INC – EXPECTS TO FINANCE ANY REPURCHASES FROM A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 04/04/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS SAYS JOHNSON PLANS TO RETIRE; 22/05/2018 – NCI INC – NAMED PERM RC AS PART OF 5-YEAR PRIME CONTRACT WITH U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HHS, CENTERS FOR MEDICARE & MEDICAID SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – NCI Building Systems: Financial Chief Mark Johnson to Retire; 07/03/2018 – NCI Building Expects to Finance Repurchases From Combination of Cash on Hand and Cash From Operating Activities; 06/03/2018 – NCI Building Systems Sees 2Q Rev $430M-$450M

More notable recent NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For May 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NCS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “NCI Building Systems Announces Closing of Ply Gem’s Acquisition of Environmental Materials, LLC – PRNewswire” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NCS Multistage: Rebound Possible In The Medium Term – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid NCS Multistage Holdings’s (NASDAQ:NCSM) Devastating 82% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 16 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.31 million activity. $90,824 worth of NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) was bought by Steinhafel Arthur W. on Friday, May 31. FORBES GARY L had bought 5,000 shares worth $22,000 on Tuesday, June 4. 8,000 shares valued at $50,679 were bought by MARTINEZ GEORGE on Tuesday, March 12. Janki Daniel C. bought $210,000 worth of NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) on Friday, August 9. Ball George L. had bought 100,000 shares worth $454,217 on Thursday, August 8. Riley Donald bought $100,470 worth of stock or 25,500 shares.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $488.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 5,985 shares to 19,428 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 47,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold NCS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 53.31 million shares or 46.09% less from 98.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). Glenmede Trust Communications Na holds 692 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated owns 475,822 shares. 11,600 were accumulated by Numerixs Investment Techs Inc. Systematic Finance Lp owns 166,835 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 11,426 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Com reported 266,145 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 645,695 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 119,441 shares. Capital accumulated 63,460 shares. Shell Asset Management Comm reported 0.01% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). Jump Trading Limited owns 26,900 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation accumulated 139,252 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bet on NVIDIA’s Solid Q2 With These ETFs – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 15, 2019 : NVDA, AMAT, PAGS, ZTO, GLOB, VIAV, CRMT, ARAY, ARCT, VJET – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NVIDIA (NVDA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia (NVDA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia (NVDA) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested in 117,635 shares or 0.11% of the stock. One Cap Ltd Llc holds 16,000 shares. Kcm Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 18,140 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.38% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Allen Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,451 shares. Tortoise Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 16 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.88% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 535,762 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Inv Counsel reported 19,320 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Argent Tru owns 1,850 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cordasco holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 250 shares. Swedbank stated it has 2.07% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Waddell Reed Inc has 0.06% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Personal Cap Advisors Corporation invested in 0.04% or 21,913 shares. Acg Wealth holds 30,488 shares.