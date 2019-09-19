Prescott Group Capital Management Decreased By $6.87 Million Its Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Holding; Last Week Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Coverage

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) stake by 80.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 140,121 shares as Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS)’s stock declined 37.84%. The Prescott Group Capital Management Llc holds 34,073 shares with $1.68M value, down from 174,194 last quarter. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc now has $2.42B valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $43.5. About 4,596 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q EPS 64c; 25/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Raises FY18 View To Rev $2.51B-$2.56B; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES SAYS ON APRIL 18, 2018 CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES FOR A $400 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUS); 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N SEES FY REVENUE $2.51 BLN TO $2.56 BLN; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN SEES 2Q EPS 86C TO 91C W/5C ACCT CHARGE, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q EPS 86c-EPS 91c

Among 2 analysts covering Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Henry Schein has $7500 highest and $63 lowest target. $70’s average target is 10.43% above currents $63.39 stock price. Henry Schein had 5 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 25 report. See Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) latest ratings:

07/08/2019 Broker: William Blair Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Svb Leerink New Target: $75.0000 70.0000

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $72 Initiates Coverage On

25/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Hold New Target: $63 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold NUS shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 43.29 million shares or 8.39% more from 39.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 17,445 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP has 0% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 79 shares. 7,120 were accumulated by Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Co. Smith Thomas W holds 196,500 shares or 6.68% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One stated it has 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Automobile Association owns 14,171 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Captrust Fincl has 0% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 6,540 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). 100 were accumulated by Wealthcare Capital Management Ltd Com. Sei Investments Communication holds 224,560 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 13,709 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 18,077 shares. Stevens Mngmt Lp owns 8,891 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Nu Skin (NYSE:NUS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Nu Skin has $88 highest and $43 lowest target. $72.25’s average target is 66.09% above currents $43.5 stock price. Nu Skin had 8 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Sell”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by DA Davidson. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased Performant Finl Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) stake by 2.15M shares to 7.35 million valued at $7.72 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU) stake by 695,873 shares and now owns 1.84M shares. Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE:IPI) was raised too.

Analysts await Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 19.15% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NUS’s profit will be $42.21 million for 14.31 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold Henry Schein, Inc. shares while 145 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 156.27 million shares or 1.71% more from 153.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.09% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 822,308 shares. 927,381 are owned by Aqr Cap Management Ltd Co. Quantitative Investment Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Victory Cap Management owns 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 67,340 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Geode Mgmt Ltd Com holds 2.23 million shares. Ameriprise Finance holds 56,053 shares. Barnett Communications holds 0.61% or 15,470 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 4,972 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc owns 27,985 shares. Carlson Cap L P, Texas-based fund reported 236,740 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 298,550 shares. Jlb has invested 1.07% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Zebra Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 4,616 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 12,400 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

The stock increased 0.83% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $63.39. About 42,677 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 10/04/2018 – Alpha Omega-Henry Schein Cares Holocaust Survivors Oral Health Program Receives 2018 William J. Gies Award; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Nominate 6 to Bd, Vets First Choice to Nominate; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Henry Schein, Inc; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees 3-Yr Operating Income Synergies for Combined Animal Health Businesses in Excess of $100M; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 92C; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK SAYS CO’S CLIENT BASE IS LOYAL, AND DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT AMZN WILL TAKE SIGNIFICANT SHARE IN MEDIUM TERM; 14/03/2018 – Novavax Promotes John J. Trizzino to Expanded Role as Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Henry Schein, Inc. provides health care services and products to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.40 billion. It operates through two divisions, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services. It has a 20.09 P/E ratio. The Health Care Distribution segment offers dental products, including infection-control products, handpieces, preventatives, impression materials, composites, anesthetics, teeth, dental implants, gypsum, acrylics, articulators, abrasives, dental chairs, delivery units and lights, X-ray supplies and equipment, and high-tech and digital restoration equipment, as well as equipment repair services.