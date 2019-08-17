Prescott Group Capital Management Cut Stake in Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) by $450,000 as Market Valuation Declined; Somerset Trust Company Lowered International Business Machscom (IBM) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication Inc (GIFI) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% . The hedge fund held 226,432 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 276,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gulf Island Fabrication Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 24,304 shares traded. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) has declined 22.17% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GIFI News: 25/04/2018 – GULF ISLAND FABRICATION HOLDER PITON CAPITAL REPORTS 9.3% STAKE; 19/03/2018 Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. Announces Project Awards; 06/04/2018 – PITON CAPITAL PARTNERS SAYS ON APRIL 4, ALSO PROPOSED TO REDUCE THE AGGREGATE COMPENSATION AMOUNT PAID TO EACH GULF ISLAND FABRICATION DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – Piton Capital Boosts Gulf Island Fabrication Stake to 9.3%; Reported 7.9% Stake Earlier This Month; 06/04/2018 – PITON CAPITAL PARTNERS SAYS ON APRIL 4, ALSO PROPOSED TO BE INVITED BY GULF ISLAND FABRICATION TO NOMINATE 2 YET-TO-BE-IDENTIFIED DIRECTORS TO GULF’S BOARD; 23/04/2018 – Gulf Island Completes Sale of Texas South Yard for $55 Million; 26/04/2018 – Gulf Island Fabrication: Revenue Backlog $262M as of April 25; 22/03/2018 – GULF ISLAND FABRICATION HOLDER PITON REPORTS 7.1% STAKE; 25/05/2018 – Gulf Island Shipyard Awarded 3300HP ABS-Rated Towboat Newbuild Project With One Option; 23/04/2018 – DJ Gulf Island Fabrication Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIFI)

Somerset Trust Company decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (IBM) by 99.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company sold 11,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 84 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12,000, down from 11,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in International Business Machscom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 2.74M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP IBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.83 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Uber widens health cover in Europe as new CEO meets France’s Macron; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses; 24/05/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH IN PARIS: LIVE; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR; 16/03/2018 – IBM – UNVEILED A NEW DATA SCIENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING PLATFORM; 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.61 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Somerset Trust Company, which manages about $190.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (NYSE:CNC) by 7,957 shares to 15,964 shares, valued at $847,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Leisure Cap has invested 0.17% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Dubuque Bank & Trust Com has 1,279 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt owns 13,185 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd holds 0.33% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 27,326 shares. Lynch And Assocs In has invested 2.1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Jones Fincl Cos Lllp holds 0% or 4,143 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.32% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 5,057 were accumulated by Benin Management. Amer Natl Ins Company Tx owns 16,962 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va invested in 7,726 shares. The California-based Dowling And Yahnke Llc has invested 0.36% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Davenport & Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 52,049 shares. Karpas Strategies Llc owns 2,815 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Sawgrass Asset has 0.06% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM At The Inflection Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Red Hat Alone Wonâ€™t Be Enough to Save IBM Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: UnitedHealth, Citigroup, Honeywell, IBM and Amgen – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Undeniable Reasons to Buy IBM Stock Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM: Why I See Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

More notable recent Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (GIFI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gulf Island Fabrication: Assets Provide A Margin Of Safety – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. Announces the Completion of the Acquisition of LEEVAC Shipyards’ Assets – Business Wire” on January 04, 2016. More interesting news about Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (GIFI) CEO Kirk Meche on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flush With Cash And Growing Backlog, Gulf Island Fabrication Positioned For Success – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2017.