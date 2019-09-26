Prescott Group Capital Management Cut Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Holding by $6.87 Million; Shares Declined; V F (VFC) Shareholder Boltwood Capital Management Cut Its Stake as Stock Declined

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 80.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 140,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.84% . The hedge fund held 34,073 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, down from 174,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $42.69. About 170,558 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 13/04/2018 Nu Skin Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A $350 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EACH WITH A TERM OF FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Raises FY18 View To Rev $2.51B-$2.56B; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUS); 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q Rev $630M-$650M; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY SHR $0.64; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q EPS 86c-EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 36.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management sold 5,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 9,081 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $793,000, down from 14,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $87.19. About 649,662 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 09/04/2018 – VF Corp. Paid $204 Million for Icebreaker Brand; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R); 19/03/2018 – VF Corporation Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF Reports Results for Transition Period Ended March 31, 2018; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 19/03/2018 – VF CORP – ENTERED INTO DEAL TO SELL NAUTICA BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP LLC; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Completion of Deal in April

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $517.63 million for 16.77 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 19.15% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NUS’s profit will be $42.21 million for 14.04 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.43% negative EPS growth.

