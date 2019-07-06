Prescott Group Capital Management Cut Its Q2 Hldgs (QTWO) Stake by $621,000; Sensato Investors Increases Position in Jinkosolar Hldg Co LTD (JKS)

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (QTWO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277,000, down from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Q2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $77.29. About 121,329 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 28.66% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.23% the S&P500.

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd (JKS) by 202.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 87,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,329 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, up from 43,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $23.16. About 730,257 shares traded. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has declined 9.42% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical JKS News: 15/04/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: JinkoSolar obtains project debt on Viborillas; 03/04/2018 – JinkoSolar Named Energy Yield Simulation Winner – Polycrystalline Group at 4th TUV Rheinland All Quality Matters Solar Congress; 05/04/2018 – JinkoSolar Supplies Modules to 754-Megawatt Project in Mexico; 05/04/2018 – JINKOSOLAR SUPPLIES MODULES FOR SOLAR PV PLANT IN MEXICO; 30/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Rick Scott Announces JinkoSolar to Build New U.S. Solar Panel Manufacturing Facility Creating 200; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 05/04/2018 – JinkoSolar Supplies Modules for America’s Largest Solar PV Plant in Mexico; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 09/03/2018 – JinkoSolar Receives “Top Brand PV” Seal from EuPD Research in Australia, Germany, and Austria; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $357.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 32,200 shares to 93,601 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 4,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,300 shares, and cut its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS).

More notable recent JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Solar Stocks to Trade as the Sun Rises – Investorplace.com” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is JinkoSolar Holding (JKS) Stock a Suitable Value Pick Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Solar Stocks Are Getting Pummeled – Motley Fool” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “JinkoSolar Announces Proposed Follow-on Offering of 3,750,000 American Depositary Shares and Concurrent Private Placement of Up to US$85 Million Convertible Senior Notes – PRNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Array Bio, Bank of America, Oracle, Pinterest, RingCentral, Snap, SunPower, Twilio, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penn Va Corp New by 204,034 shares to 234,061 shares, valued at $10.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 5,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.08 million activity. Breeden John E sold $279,850 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold QTWO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.85 million shares or 3.16% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Fincl Bank owns 5,606 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eam Invsts Lc stated it has 0.4% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Rhumbline Advisers owns 50,232 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 67,200 shares. Northern Trust has 477,089 shares. Brown Capital Ltd Com holds 2.22% or 3.17 million shares in its portfolio. Champlain Investment Limited owns 0.77% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 1.27 million shares. Diversified Trust stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). 57,280 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. 74,383 are held by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 4,700 shares stake. Moreover, Fifth Third Financial Bank has 0% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 85 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability stated it has 436,471 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.08% or 7,909 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Communication reported 7,004 shares.

More notable recent Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Announces Launch of Proposed 2.15M Share Follow-on Offering of Common Stock – StreetInsider.com” on June 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Q2 Holdings: A Solid Q3 As The Company Expands Addressable Market – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Moog Inc (MOG-A) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Top 10 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Acquires Gro Solutions For FI Customer Acquisition Tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Analysts await Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Q2 Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% EPS growth.