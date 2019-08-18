Prescott Group Capital Management Cut Its Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Stake by $1.56 Million; Stock Price Rose; Hrt Financial Lifted Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake by $396,773 as Valuation Rose

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 67.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 58,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $774,000, down from 178,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.93. About 970,353 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR); 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018

Hrt Financial Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 124.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc bought 1,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 2,395 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $718,000, up from 1,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $377. About 784,536 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin beats profit estimate, raises 2018 forecast; 05/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin-built NASA lnSight Lander Officially on its Way to Mars; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO MARILLYN HEWSON ADDRESSES BERNSTEIN EVENT; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies; 22/03/2018 – TRUMP SIGNS TRADE MEMORANDUM ON CHINA; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 20/04/2018 – Annette Nicholson: – U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin Corp plans to offer Japan a stealth fighter design based on its; 07/04/2018 – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman lnspects Satellite Programs at Lockheed Martin; 30/05/2018 – Turkey, U.S. reach deal on plan for withdrawal of YPG militia from Syria’s Manbij; 03/04/2018 – NASA awards $247.5 million cost-plus contract to Lockheed Martin to design and build a supersonic aircraft that does not create a traditional sonic boom

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 5,985 shares to 19,428 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centennial Resource Dev Inc by 401,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 551,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 86.28 million shares or 1.13% less from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $739,067 activity. 1,354 Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares with value of $509,534 were bought by TAICLET JAMES D JR.

