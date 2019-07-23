Prescott Group Capital Management Cut Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stake; Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) stake by 9.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 120,000 shares as Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU)’s stock declined 8.19%. The Prescott Group Capital Management Llc holds 1.15 million shares with $3.81M value, down from 1.27M last quarter. Energy Fuels Inc now has $169.40 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.81. About 1.66 million shares traded or 9.35% up from the average. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has risen 28.71% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming; 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14

Among 2 analysts covering Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cumulus Media Inc had 3 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Noble Financial with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The stock of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Noble Financial. See Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) latest ratings:

07/05/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Rating: Neutral New Target: $20.0000 Initiates Coverage On

22/03/2019 Broker: Noble Financial Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Noble Financial Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

More notable recent Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Uranium Energy, Ur-Energy, and Energy Fuels Stocks Just Melted Down – The Motley Fool” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Uranium miners ready to ramp up if Trump OKs quotas – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Uranium Shares Before July 15 – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UEC, ADXS among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Uranium – Is It A Dead Market? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) stake by 5,985 shares to 19,428 valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Centennial Resource Dev Inc stake by 401,000 shares and now owns 551,000 shares. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) was raised too.

Analysts await Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.08 per share. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Energy Fuels Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.23% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CUMULUS MEDIA Makes $50 Million Voluntary Debt Prepayment – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cumulus Media Announces Agreement to Sell WABC to Red Apple Media for $12.5 Million – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Drive Shack Inc. (DS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SunOpta, Inc. (STKL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cumulus: Still Cheap Despite Run-Up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $15.89. About 99,361 shares traded. Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) has 0.00% since July 23, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Cumulus Media Inc. owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company has market cap of $268.90 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It has a 0.45 P/E ratio. It sells commercial advertising time to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising.