Prescott Group Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Intrepid Potash (IPI); Allsquare Wealth Management Has Trimmed Intl Business Machines (IBM) Stake by $317,566 as Stock Price Rose

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc (IPI) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 133,848 shares as the company's stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 1.57 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.28M, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intrepid Potash Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $489.60M market cap company. The stock increased 3.92% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.71. About 527,100 shares traded or 12.95% up from the average. Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) has declined 9.00% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.00% the S&P500.

Allsquare Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 51.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc sold 2,318 shares as the company's stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 2,185 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $301,000, down from 4,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $127.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $143.67. About 2.06 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.1% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “IBM Just Canâ€™t Compete With Current Board – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Investors Should Buy the Dip After IBM Shares Fell – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Growing At 237%, Snowflake Says It’s Taking Business From Teradata and IBM – Forbes” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Expands Cloud Pak for Data with New DataOps Enhancements to Help Clients Get their Data Ready for AI – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 13.30 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intrepid Potash: FY19 Q1 Update And Financial Model – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Intrepid and NGL Energy Partners Agree to Joint Marketing Agreement for the Sale of Water in Southeast New Mexico – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why CF Industries Stock Dropped 9% – The Motley Fool” on November 14, 2018. More interesting news about Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intrepid Potash: FY19 Q2 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Top Stocks Under $10 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 23, 2019.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $410.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 5,995 shares to 13,433 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C&J Energy Svcs Inc New by 344,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,000 shares, and cut its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA).