Prescott Group Capital Management Boosted Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Position by $1.61 Million as Share Value Rose; Navellier & Associates Has Decreased Its Stake in Paycom Software (PAYC) by $422,226 as Market Valuation Rose

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 2,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,066 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, down from 38,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $238.83. About 255,497 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 44.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,428 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 13,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $282.1. About 193,864 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 30/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) CEO Ken Burdick on WellCare’s Acquisition of Meridian (Transcript); 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Medicaid Health Plans Membership Up 3.1%; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects to End Deal by End of 2018; 16/05/2018 – Wellcare at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 11/04/2018 – WellCare Announces 2017 Annual Review; 29/05/2018 – Crain’s Detroit Business: #BREAKING: Meridian sold to national health insurer Wellcare for $2.5 billion; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Buy Privately Held Meridian Health For $2.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Adj EPS $2.47; 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Paycom: Standing Out In All The Metrics – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Paycom Software, Inc. Announces New Stock Repurchase Plan – Business Wire” published on November 20, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Three Key Risks of Buying Twilio Stock – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Storage Affiliates Tr by 20,463 shares to 34,820 shares, valued at $993,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 12,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $35.26M for 97.88 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Rollins, Inc. (ROL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “WellCare of Nebraska Names Tim Meyers State President – PRNewswire” published on April 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “WBC, QTNA, and WCG SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – GlobeNewswire” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WellCare Health Plans (WCG) Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. is Fair to WellCare Shareholders â€“ WCG – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Important Investor Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Class Action Lawsuits Against WellCare Health Plans, Inc., HFF, Inc., and Quantenna Communications, Inc.; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ WCG, HF, QTNA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 10, 2019.