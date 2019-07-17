Prescott General Partners Stake in Yelp (YELP) Lowered by $28.49 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Synnex (SNX) Holding Maintained by Causeway Capital Management Llc

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 32,812 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.20 million, up from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $95.43. About 264,127 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has declined 9.29% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ SYNNEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNX); 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and Solutions; 10/05/2018 – DATATEC – YEAR OVER YEAR DECLINE IN UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE AND HEPS RESULT OF SALE OF WESTCON AMERICAS TO SYNNEX WITH EFFECT FROM SEPT 1; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Net $71.9M-Net $75.7M; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TRADE RECEIVABLES SECURITIZATION TO MAY 7, 2020; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Rev $4.58B-$4.78B; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX – AMENDMENT INCREASES SIZE OF ACCORDION FEATURE UNDER WHICH SIT MAY REQUEST AN INCREASE IN LENDERS’ COMMITMENT TO $150 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Adj EPS $2.14; 20/03/2018 – Concentrix Opens New Center In High-Growth Jamaica; 21/05/2018 – OPENGEAR DISTRIBUTORS INGRAM MICRO AND SYNNEX NOW OFFERING GSA PRICING ACROSS ALL OPENGEAR PRODUCTS

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 837,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.11 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.15 million, down from 5.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.62. About 687,708 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 21.60% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 03/05/2018 – Yelp: Is Churn Scaring Off Potential Buyers? — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – YELP SEES 2Q REV. $230M TO $233M, EST. $231.1M; 08/05/2018 – Google Takes On Yelp by Adding Personalized Features to Maps; 11/05/2018 – The New Old Age: No Luck Finding the Right Nursing Home? Maybe Yelp Can Help; 19/05/2018 – Aaron Schlossberg, a New York-based lawyer, became internet famous for the worst of reasons: a racist rant that went viral. Now his law firm is feeling the pressure on Yelp; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $179 MLN TO $188 MILLION; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Yelp, Inc. Investors (YELP); 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 08/05/2018 – Spredfast Partners with Yelp to Bolster Review Management; 10/05/2018 – YELP 1Q NET REV. $223M, EST. $220.2M

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 2.19 million shares to 8.24M shares, valued at $107.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 1.06M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.79 million shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $57,846 activity.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $226,361 activity. On Tuesday, February 5 Ramsay Alan sold $4,861 worth of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) or 128 shares.

