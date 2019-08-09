Prescott General Partners Stake in Wayfair (W) Has Decreased by $102.27 Million as Share Value Declined; Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Trimmed Its Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Stake by $13.28 Million

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 86.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 308,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 46,805 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 355,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $38.19. About 1.40M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 28/03/2018 – German tax office examining ADM over legacy trading earnings; 17/04/2018 – USG Corporation Strengthens Its Commitment to Diversity & Inclusion; 01/05/2018 – ADM REPORTS 1Q EARNINGS OF $0.70/SHR, $0.68/SHR ON AN ADJUSTED; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCED LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER “ACCELERATE ITS EXISTING READINESS INITIATIVE TO REDUCE COSTS”, IMPROVE EFFICIENCY; 16/05/2018 – ADM SEES OPPORTUNITY FOR U.S. ETHANOL IN CHINA TO ADDRESS TRADE IMBALANCE, AS BEIJING MOVES TO E10 -CFO; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale; 29/03/2018 – FOCUS-Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 23/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-EU faces biodiesel import surge after anti-dumping duty ends; 19/03/2018 – SCHRODER DECLINED TO COMMENT ON ADM MERGER TALKS; 17/05/2018 – ALICORP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF INDUSTRIAS DE ACEITE S.A. (“FINO”) AND THE ASSIGNMENT OF THE PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR THE ACQUISITION OF ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”)

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 691,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 3.52 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522.04 million, down from 4.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $125.75. About 1.26M shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 03/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q NET REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 15/05/2018 – Wayfair’s Big Bet on Augmented Reality (Video); 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICES APPEAR UNCERTAIN WHETHER TO ALLOW STATES TO FORCE ONLINE RETAILERS TO COLLECT SALES TAXES; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to its Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – NACS: South Dakota v. Wayfair Decision will have Major Implications for Main Street Retailers; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Goes High Tech in Quest to Be Largest Online Furnishings Store (Video); 16/05/2018 – Wayfair Partners with PayBright to Offer Flexible Financing Option for Canadian Customers; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss $107.8M; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 91c

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6,800 shares to 18,283 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wayfair Inc (Call) (NYSE:W) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. 5,457 shares valued at $199,990 were bought by LUCIANO JUAN R on Tuesday, August 6.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 selling transactions for $6.27 million activity. Another trade for 14,000 shares valued at $1.67 million was made by Conine Steven on Monday, February 11. Kumin Michael Andrew had bought 3,000 shares worth $423,120.