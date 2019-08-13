Prescott General Partners Stake in Wayfair (W) Decreased by $102.27 Million as Market Value Declined; Salem Investment Counselors Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $2.05 Million

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 22.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 24,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 84,076 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15M, down from 108,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $70.5. About 6.51M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Makes Polypropylene (PP) Commitment Launching New Achieve Advanced PP; 28/03/2018 – ExxonMobil to Release 2017 Financial and Operating Review; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Upstream Net $3.07B; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees 2025 Downstream Margins Increasing by 20%; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO; 17/04/2018 – EthosEnergy Wins Multi-Million Dollar ExxonMobil Contract; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 691,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 3.52M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522.04M, down from 4.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $124.87. About 818,040 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Womack: Womack Statement on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Oral Arguments; 16/05/2018 – Wayfair Partners with PayBright to Offer Flexible Financing Option for Canadian Customers; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 91c; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PIER 1’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils Inspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of; 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Goes High Tech in Quest to Be Largest Online Furnishings Store (Video); 24/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Df Dent & Incorporated has 49,349 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Cipher Capital Lp owns 26,435 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Endowment Management Limited Partnership holds 6,400 shares. First Mercantile Trust invested in 0.16% or 4,600 shares. Voloridge Investment Lc reported 92,825 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co has invested 0.4% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Allen Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 5.42% or 1.17M shares. 15,065 were accumulated by Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Limited. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). The Kansas-based Paragon Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.08% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 18,900 shares. 3,512 are owned by Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corporation. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 104,565 shares.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $423,120 activity.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 17,195 shares to 27,762 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 384,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 525,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amarillo Bancorp holds 11,506 shares. 120,075 are held by Capital Invest Counsel. Cutter And Brokerage Inc reported 10,312 shares. Northcoast Asset Limited Com has invested 0.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bp Public Limited holds 446,000 shares. Moreover, Hourglass Cap Lc has 2.37% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cutler Inv Counsel Limited Company reported 111,454 shares stake. Milestone Group invested in 0.06% or 5,152 shares. Drexel Morgan And Com holds 2.41% or 33,680 shares. Curbstone Management Corp holds 1.57% or 71,302 shares. Laurion Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 1,005 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management has invested 0.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 91,297 were accumulated by Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Co. Central Bankshares Company reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).