Prescott General Partners Lowered Stake in Yelp (YELP) by $28.49 Million; Endurant Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake in Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) as Shares Rose

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 837,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 5.11M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.15 million, down from 5.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.05. About 1.37 million shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 10/05/2018 – YELP SEES 2Q REV. $230M TO $233M, EST. $231.1M; 22/05/2018 – Yelp seeks to revive EU antitrust complaint against Google; 03/05/2018 – Yelp: Is Churn Scaring Off Potential Buyers? — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 11/05/2018 – The New Old Age: No Luck Finding the Right Nursing Home? Maybe Yelp Can Help; 15/03/2018 – March 19th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Yelp, Inc. (YELP); 22/05/2018 – Yelp files EU complaint over Google dominance; 10/05/2018 – YELP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C, EST. EPS 18.4C; 21/05/2018 – Jeremy Stoppelman, co-founder of Yelp, said the online review site “would have no shot” if it were being built today; 17/05/2018 – Yelp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) by 207.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 483,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.66% . The institutional investor held 716,124 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, up from 232,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ocular Therapeutix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 271,063 shares traded. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has declined 14.68% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OCUL News: 08/03/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 08/03/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix Anticipates DEXTENZA NDA Resubmission in 1H; 14/05/2018 – Opaleye Management Buys New 3% Position in Ocular Therapeutix; 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: iStent Inject in OAG Subjects on 2 Pre-op Topical Ocular Hypotensive Medications; 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Says Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items With Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel; 03/05/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix™ Announces Treatment of First Patient in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant) for the Treatment of Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety/Efficacy of Nepafenac Punctal Plug Delivery System Compared to Placebo to Control Ocular; 22/05/2018 – Delcath Sponsors Looking For A Cure Ocular Melanoma Charity Event; 19/04/2018 – The Tear Film and Ocular Surface Society (TFOS) Recognizes the Bioprotectant Properties of Trehalose, a Component of Thealoz® Duo,* in the Treatment of Dry Eye; 27/04/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix™ to Present Data at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $252.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in R1 Rcm Inc by 143,045 shares to 750,376 shares, valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 156,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,268 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $80,821 activity. 2,000 shares were sold by Donaker Geoffrey L, worth $75,960.

Analysts await Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.12 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.12 per share. YELP’s profit will be $9.27 million for 73.02 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Yelp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 500.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com holds 500 shares. Millennium Lc owns 1.05M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Sector Pension Inv Board owns 44,900 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Franklin Resource holds 0.02% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) or 865,836 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Riverhead Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Invest Advisors Ltd invested in 0.22% or 8,440 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 38,777 shares. 297,562 are held by Personal Advsr Corp. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.01% or 1.27 million shares in its portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 48,169 shares. 61,346 were reported by Aqr Lc. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).