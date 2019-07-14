Prescott General Partners Lowered Its Holding in Wayfair (W) by $102.27 Million as Share Value Rose; Shareholder Rivernorth Capital Management Has Lifted Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Position

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 691,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.52M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522.04M, down from 4.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $150.11. About 579,224 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 72.24% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.81% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to Its Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 03/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Wayfair 3D University to Accelerate Industry-Wide Innovation in Visual Merchandising; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 18/04/2018 – NACS: South Dakota v. Wayfair Decision will have Major Implications for Main Street Retailers; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Wayfair Partners with PayBright to Offer Flexible Financing Option for Canadian Customers; 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 94.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 576,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.53M, up from 608,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $443.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.88. About 76,956 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

Analysts await Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-1.97 earnings per share, down 74.34% or $0.84 from last year’s $-1.13 per share. After $-2.19 actual earnings per share reported by Wayfair Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.05% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 16 sales for $12.33 million activity. Shares for $1.67M were sold by Conine Steven. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $100,050 was made by Macri Edmond on Friday, January 18. $16,542 worth of stock was sold by Oblak Steve on Friday, February 1. On Monday, January 28 Shah Niraj sold $936,897 worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) or 9,000 shares. 4,986 shares were sold by FLEISHER MICHAEL D, worth $462,402 on Tuesday, January 15. Savarese James also sold $119,171 worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corp invested in 9,133 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Daiwa Securities Grp holds 10,032 shares. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Advisory Alpha owns 0% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 100 shares. Amp Capital Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 32,601 shares. Hbk Investments LP invested in 0.11% or 58,400 shares. 4,600 were reported by First Mercantile Trust. Fred Alger Inc holds 0.09% or 154,265 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 10,797 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Tech holds 14,626 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt reported 1,938 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 1,033 shares. Gulf Intll Bankshares (Uk) Ltd has 0.04% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 15,065 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al owns 9,783 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Com, Washington-based fund reported 53,607 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1,186 activity.

