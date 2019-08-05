Prescott General Partners Holding in Yelp (YELP) Cut as Market Valuation Declined; As Genpact LTD (G) Share Value Rose, Marathon Asset Management Llp Decreased Stake

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Genpact Ltd (G) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 27,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.14 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Genpact Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $38.23. About 118,832 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.70 to $1.74; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 27/03/2018 – Genpact Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 837,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 5.11 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.15M, down from 5.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.12% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 254,557 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 08/05/2018 – Spredfast Partners with Yelp to Bolster Review Management; 24/04/2018 – Yelp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 9 Days; 16/05/2018 – Yelp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Yelp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YELP); 26/03/2018 – Yelp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 8 Days; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 03/05/2018 – Yelp: Is Churn Scaring Off Potential Buyers? — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC – FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $943 MLN TO $967 MILLION; 10/05/2018 – YELP SEES 2Q REV. $230M TO $233M, EST. $231.1M; 21/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw & Co. Discloses 5.1% Stake In Yelp — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Limited Liability Corp owns 0.04% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 1.22 million shares. Kennedy Cap holds 46,761 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 8,468 shares. D E Shaw & Commerce Inc owns 2.37M shares. Campbell & Adviser Limited Liability Com holds 17,013 shares. 50,552 are held by Trexquant Inv Lp. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 19,100 shares. Dupont Capital reported 64,226 shares stake. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 1.06 million shares. Florida-based Prescott General Prns Ltd Liability has invested 7.28% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). 320,966 are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp. Strs Ohio has 6,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 17,937 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt accumulated 23,009 shares. Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 236,235 shares.

Analysts await Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.12 per share. YELP’s profit will be $9.27 million for 69.85 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Yelp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 500.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. G’s profit will be $78.03M for 23.31 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN) by 62,549 shares to 1.68M shares, valued at $52.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Cos Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 115,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 43,484 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership holds 99,124 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Sit Associates owns 5,675 shares. Numerixs Invest accumulated 2,200 shares. Fil Limited stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md accumulated 244,468 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 400,276 shares. Moreover, Blair William And Il has 0.01% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.06% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) or 2.66 million shares. Victory Cap Management reported 0.01% stake. Citadel Advsr Limited Com reported 14,603 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Fin Incorporated holds 158,897 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 36,072 shares stake.