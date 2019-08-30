Prescott General Partners Has Trimmed Wayfair (W) Holding by $102.27 Million; Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Holder Alpha Cubed Investments Has Decreased Holding as Share Value Rose

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 691,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 3.52 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522.04 million, down from 4.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $112.43. About 695,074 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 91C, EST. LOSS/SHR 90C; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Wayfair Adding 450 Jobs In New York — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 08/05/2018 – Bloomberg Tax Survey Finds Diverse State Nexus Standards As Wayfair Decision Looms; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS ON APRIL 12, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 22, 2017 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Wayfair Partners with PayBright to Offer Flexible Financing Option for Canadian Customers; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q NET REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 12,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 317,120 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.34 million, down from 329,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $48.96. About 1.43M shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 18/04/2018 – BHP Cuts Annual Iron Ore Output Guidance on Car Dumper Issues; 18/04/2018 – Adelaide Brighton Inks Cement Supply Deal with BHP Billiton; 15/03/2018 – BHP and activist Elliott eye Unilever’s progress in battle over dual structure; 09/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone Plan $10 Bln Bid for BHP U.S. Shale Assets -Sky News; 18/04/2018 – BHP SEES FY18 WAIO IRON ORE OUTPUT AT 272M-274M TONS; 23/04/2018 – SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA SOFF.OL – WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA, HAS SOLD AHTS NOR CHIEF (BUILT 2008, 10.800 BHP); 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton 3Q Petroleum Output 45M BoE, Down 12% On-year; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – FY IRON ORE PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REDUCED TO BETWEEN 272 AND 274 MT (100% BASIS) REFLECTING CAR DUMPER RELIABILITY ISSUES; 20/03/2018 – CHINA BELT,ROAD POLICY MAY LEAD TO $1.3T IN STEEL DEMAND: BHP; 03/04/2018 – Coal Exposure a Plus for BHP, Says RBC –Market Talk

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $825.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 315 shares to 2,510 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 0.02% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 29,757 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Moreover, Ww Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 1,938 shares. Paragon Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 150 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 418,000 shares. Night Owl Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.73% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) or 32,545 shares. 514,777 are held by Eventide Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 1.85M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Howe & Rusling has 0% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 41 shares. Numerixs Inv reported 0.29% stake. M&T Bank Corp holds 0% or 3,412 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 321,364 shares. Catalyst Cap Advisors Ltd invested in 0% or 137 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 75,554 shares.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.61 million activity.